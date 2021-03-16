Lincoln announces plans for city garbage pick up

LINCOLN — The City of Lincoln has announced it will be getting into the garbage business beginning in May.
Mayor Lew Watson said the city began delivering trash cans for the city’s new sanitation service Monday, and the Lincoln City Council likely will adopt an ordinance governing trash pick-up in April. The Mayor said the city plans to take over trash pickup from Republic during the first week of May.
The city council already approved the purchase of land for an office for the department during its last regular meeting March 9. The resolution allows the mayor to purchase land on England Road for the amount of $70,000 in order to build an office for the city’s new sanitation department.
Watson said the city will continue to offer the same rates at Republic but billing will be done monthly instead of quarterly. He said those who paid Republic in advance should receive a credit from the company. The mayor said the city is looking at how to handle rates for residents who need multiple cans.
The mayor said the city wanted to make this change so it could create a greater focus on customer service in the city’s trash services. While he said Republic has not done a bad job in trash collection for the city, the municipality felt by running its own service it could cut down on wait time for customers with a problem.
“We want to be a garbage service that's community oriented and customer oriented,” Watson said. “We just feel we are closer to the customer.”
Watson said the city is in the process of delivering cans to residents who already have a city water service account. The garbage billing will be added to these residents' water accounts automatically.
The mayor said those in Lincoln city limits but not on city water will also be included in the change over. He said the city is working to identify those accounts.
In a post on the city’s Facebook page, those residents are asked to contact the Billing Office at Lincoln City Hall to establish a garbage collection account. Those numbers are 205-763-4012 and 205-763-4013.
Watson said there have also been some county residents that have mistakenly received a can from the city. He said those that have should contact city hall as well to arrange for the can to be picked up.