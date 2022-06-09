Lincoln announces concert by American Idol's Mike Parker during city's July 4 celebration

LINCOLN — The city of Lincoln has announced the return of its Fireworks Extravaganza, this year with a little help from former “American Idol” contestant Mike Parker.
The city has announced Parker, who made it to the top 10 in the latest season of the ABC singing competition, will hold a concert as a part of its second ever Independence Day celebration July 2.
In a news release, the city announced that this year's event is a collaborative event hosted by Lincoln, Lincoln’s Landing and the upcoming neighboring development, Angler’s Pointe. The free event will feature a Parker in convert at Angler’s Pointe at 4 p.m. with the fireworks beginning at 8:30 p.m at Lincoln’s Landing. The two properties neighbor each other
The release inaugural event in 2021 was a massive success with positive feedback throughout the community with an estimated draw of 3,000 people, and this year’s event is slated to be bigger and better.
Lincoln City Councilman Joey Callahan, who has led the city's efforts to organize the event both this year and last year, said 2021’s event was planned in only three weeks. He said this year the city not only wanted to take more time planning but also wanted to keep the event growing, which was one of the things that led him to reach out to Parker.
“Well, I got in touch with him the day after he got voted off American Idol,” Callahan said. “We actually had him come into town.”
He said he showed Parker around town and had lunch. They even paid a visit to Lincoln High School
“He was super excited to be in town,” the city councilman said.
Callahan said the concert is just one part of making the event bigger, he said it will also feature vendors, food trucks and even bouncy castles for kids. He said the planning for the event has been one of the biggest undertakings he's been a part of and he's been working with a committee to make it happen. Callahan said the whole thing is a collaboration between local businesses and organizations to make an event for Lincoln and the surrounding communities.
“The city has found a way to raise funds outside of tax revenue which is business coming together to give back,” the city councilman said, though he added the city is obviously also contributing.
Callahan said he is especially excited about the partnership with Angler’s Pointe, a resort and event space that's being developed by McCaig and Griffin properties next to the landing.
Dulane Griffin, the managing member of McCaig and Griffin, said Angler’s Pointe has always been envisioned as a complementary space to Lincoln’s Landing and he's excited to have the two partnering for an event. He said the concert is going to be held in what will be an event space known as the yard, which he hopes will be a permanent event and vendor space when Angler’s Pointe is finished.
Griffin said he wants Angler’s Pointe to be more than just a closed off cottage and RV style resort and really serve the city and surrounding area. He said holding events like the concert or just having food trucks out there for people to eat lunch on a normal day. Griffin said the concert is the start of that.
“We are very excited for everybody to come out,” he said.