Lincoln adding cameras for public safety

The Lincoln City Council has approved installing four outdoor surveillance cameras at a major intersection in town, and keep one that can be moved and used as needed.
The council approved spending $36,800 for the Flock Safety cameras, which will be leased for a period of two years from the Arizona-based company, Insight.
The lease includes subscription fees to the service that connects the cameras to a state database as well as the Flock national network of law enforcement. These networks provide data taken through vehicle tag information to connect with the databases that store the information, which includes vehicle makes and models and owner identification.
The information can be used to connect with reports of stolen vehicles, missing people and vehicles and many other situations, according to Flock company information.
The cameras are solar-powered and utilize cellular networks to exchange information with law enforcement. At night, the cameras use infrared technology for taking images and processing the information.
The cameras also collect images of street activity including pedestrians, cyclists and any other movement within range.
For the time being cameras will thoroughly cover the intersection of U.S. 78 and Alabama 77, and another camera will be used as needed in different locations, and at first be put into place at Lincoln’s Landing.
In other business, the City Council also approved nuisance abatement for weeds and grass for three properties, including 0 Oak Ridge Lane, 256 Oak Forest Circle, which was also cited for garbage, litter and debris.
Owners of the properties will receive a 30-day notice from the city to take care of the issues. If there is no response or the violations aren’t addressed by owners, the city will abate the problems and obtain liens on the property for the cost of the work.
Council members also voted to approve adopting the updated version of the International Building Residential Code and the National Electric Code used by the state.