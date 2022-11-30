Lighted park adds to Talladega Christmas scene

This year, Talladega’s Christmas on the Square has expanded to include decorations in Davey Allison Memorial Park behind City Hall, thanks to trees donated by the United Way of North Talladega and a $5,000 donation from the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, which allowed city employees to purchase lights and other decorations.
The final setup was unveiled Wednesday afternoon, and included trees decorated by city employees representing most departments, the chamber itself, the United Way, the Talladega and Lincoln Chamber Ambassadors, Trinity United Methodist Church, Boys Scout Troop 130, the Optimist Club of Talladega, Boys and Girls Clubs of East Central Alabama and Cheaha Family Support. Although it did not put up a tree, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind did lend the city the motorized lifts used to decorate the trees around the park.