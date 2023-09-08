Lifelong enthusiasm for Extension System’s programs keeps Lee Ann Clark on the job

Her first encounter with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System came in the sixth grade.
But Lee Ann Clark is still just as close to the programs she fell in love with when she met St. Clair County 4-H Agent Louise Littlejohn that year.
“She walked into my classroom and introduced me to 4-H Club,” Clark said. “I absolutely loved it, and I remember all the things she taught me during those club meetings.”
Fast forward to 2023, and Clark might not have expected it when she was a sixth-grader at Odenville School, but she has now completed 23 years of service to the organization that offers 4-H and so much else.
After serving as St. Clair County’s Extension Coordinator since 2005, her career with the Auburn-based Alabama Cooperative Extension System is continuing in another capacity. Sept. 5 marked her first day in the position of Assistant Director for Field Operations over Extension’s Central Region, which spans nine counties.
Her office remains in St. Clair County, at the St. Clair County Arena.
“I will serve as their mentor, as well as supervisor and will help onboard those who are new to their roles,” she said. “I will also partially supervise all the Regional Extension Agents who serve this region.”
In addition to St. Clair, her region will now include Jefferson, Shelby, Elmore, Bibb, Autauga, Chilton, Montgomery and Lowndes counties.
Clark’s career with the Extension System began with a part-time position following her college years. She completed her bachelor’s degree in home economics education, now known as family and consumer sciences, and her master’s in education at the University of Montevallo prior to beginning her Extension career.
Her high school years’ involvement with the Extension System continued with Donna (Morris) Dickerson, who had replaced Littlejohn after her retirement.
“She truly instilled my love for not only 4-H, but the Extension Service as a whole,” she said.
The involvement was so fulfilling to her, Clark remained a member of the 4-H Club until her freshman year in college. These experiences showed her more and more of the role the organization has to offer the public.
“From as far back as I can remember, I have always aspired to have a career where I could help people and make a difference in their lives,” she said. “Working with Extension was just the ticket.”
Clark said she has enjoyed all the aspects of her career.
“No two days are alike,” she said. “I get to help people, so all the positions I’ve held have been very rewarding.”
Clark says having a servant’s heart made finding a career with providing service to others feel like a destiny for her.
“Serving communities to grow a better Alabama and a better world, I love all the aspects of my work through Extension,” she said.
Of the many programs and offerings Extension provides, some that hold a special place for her are the Extension Veterans’ Outreach Program, now in operation in St. Clair County for 10 years. It served as a pilot program for similar offerings elsewhere in the state.
“This is funded by our St. Clair County Commission, which I am very grateful for, and has helped so many of our veterans since 2014,” she said.
There’s also the Reality Check Program, which provides a financial simulation for youth.
Clark took on a lead role in bringing this to the state while she was a Regional Extension Agent.
She’s also found a special meaning in the organization’s establishment of their Blue Heart Luncheon that raises public awareness about human and sex trafficking, as well as Extension’s work with The Well House in St. Clair County.
Clark said she has also had a special connection to the bi-monthly Extension Newsletter she enjoys putting out, published since 2005 when she became coordinator.
Clark was born in Lakeland, Fla., and her family moved to Odenville in 1977.
There are deep roots for her family in St. Clair, with her great-grandfather, John Maddox, being responsible for a school being located in Odenville during his time. Her family built their home on the property called The Maddox Farm after moving to the town from Florida.
Clark says her work with Extension embodies the says, “Find a job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.”
She says she also has her Extension “work” family to be grateful for, she calls them “the Dream Team,” she said.
“Because of them, I have been able to accomplish what I have,” she said.
Then, too, there are the many volunteers who assist Extension programs such as the Master Gardeners, the Farmer’s Federation Women’s Leadership Committee, and many other events and opportunities.