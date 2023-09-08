 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A way to serve

Lifelong enthusiasm for Extension System’s programs keeps Lee Ann Clark on the job

Lee Ann Clark reception group

Shown from left at the reception honoring former St. Clair County Extension Coordinator Lee Ann Clark are Jayme Anderson, 4-H Agent Assistant; Cindy Harper, SNAP-Ed Educator; Clark; Verhonda Embery, Administrative Associate; Alayna Jackson, 4-H Agent; and Adrienne Bourland, part-time, fill-in Administrative Associate

 Laura Nation/The Daily Home

Her first encounter with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System came in the sixth grade.

But Lee Ann Clark is still just as close to the programs she fell in love with when she met St. Clair County 4-H Agent Louise Littlejohn that year.

Lee Ann Clark reception banner

The St. Clair Extension Office said “goodbye” to their long term coordinator Lee Ann Clark with a farewell sign indicative of her continuing service with Extension.
Lee Ann Clark fellow employees

Fellow Extension employees, past and present, along with those it serves, dropped by the office at the Pell City Courthouse Friday to congratulate Lee Ann Clark, who served as St. Clair County Extension Coordinator for 18 years. She is now the Assistant for Field Operations for Extension’s Central Region and its nine counties.
Lee Ann Clark reception table

The reception was reflective of the length of time the Alabama Cooperative Extension System has served Alabamians. It was formed in 1914.