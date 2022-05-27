The Armstrong-Osborne Public Library’s Summer Reading program kicks off Thursday, but the program this year will be a little different than it has been in the past.
In addition to a full slate of programs for readers between the ages of 3 and 13, this year’s program will also include young adults and adults in the fun.
“The adults are going to be taking the younger children to the library for their program anyway,” Library Director Vickie Harkins said. “It makes sense to go ahead and include them as well.”
The children’s program, dubbed “Oceans of Possibilities” this year, will also include several performances and presentations both at the library and at the historic Ritz Theater. Magic Man Bill Packard will perform at the Ritz at 10 a.m. June 7; the following week will be the Rick Rakestraw Critter Show, also at 10 a.m., followed by Dewayne Reynolds “Doc Magic” the week after that.
At the library, juggler Ron Anglin will perform at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by the Anniston Museum Turtle and Tortoise exhibit the following week. Kit Killingworth “The Bubble Lady” will be at the library June 16.
Mark Seymour’s “Be At Your Best” will close the month out June 23 at the Ritz.
The program for young adults and adults is built around a pair of reading Bingo-style cards. There are squares for books from where you were born, books published this year, biographies, sci-fi or fantasy, classics, non-fiction, books made into movies, etc. There is, naturally, a free space in the middle.
Readers that complete a line across the grid vertically, horizontally or diagonally will be eligible for prizes as will full-card bingos. This program is open until July 31.
For more information or to sign up, contact the library at 256-362-4211.