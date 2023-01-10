Lew Watson has guided Lincoln across the decades

Editor’s note: The second in a series of interviews with local mayors about their jobs and their hopes for the new year.
Some might wonder what would drive a person to seek 11 terms in public office.
For Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson, his interest in leading this small city (pop. 6,800) in north Talladega County started a long time ago — after he graduated from the University of Alabama and served four-plus years in the Army Corps of Engineers.
He also grew up in the city he represents, so there’s that, too.
As he made his way back into civilian life, and returning to his hometown, Watson says, he started noticing how some areas were tapping into improvements and growth by making use of state and federal grant funds.
These needs had also been noticed by others in the community, and together, the group identified ways they could initiate plans to pursue the building blocks that could help their town.
Watson had established his own grocery business in the city, and by 1972, he began his first stint as mayor at the idealistic age of 29.
Around this time the Lincoln City Council successfully established its first full-time fire and rescue service, and joined the Alabama League of Municipalities as a source of insight and new ideas. This outlook — always seeking greater exposure and education on the hows and whys of city operations — has buttressed the city’s development through the decades, Watson said.
“We want to put Lincoln, Ala. out there and show companies, both industrial and retail, why they should be in Lincoln, Ala.,” he said.
After his 1972 election he served continuously until resigning in January 1991. He returned in the election of 1996, serving until 2012, took a break, and resumed service again starting in 2016. He was elected to his 11th term in 2020.
Watson said he has a positive, and diverse, City Council interested in doing the same for the city. Two members, Sadie Britt and Billy Pearson, have served for many years, and now with them are newer members Jennie Jones, Brandon Tate and Joey Callahan.
Plans for infrastructure
For the coming year, increased traffic and other development in place and also on the horizon bring concerns for city government about roads and infrastructure.
Watson said plans in the works now include a request to have the entrance to McCaig Road at Alabama 77 moved from the present location to a location some 600 feet south. The request includes a funding request for paving the remaining portion of McCaig Road.
“This is likely to require a traffic signal, at the new McCaig Road, and the entrance to the Travel Center and McDonald’s,” he said. “In addition to lessen the cost to the city and state, we are also applying for federal funding. This is not a fast process, but we hope approval is given before the end of this year.”
Over a year ago, city officials requested funding approval for Magnolia and Hood Avenue, to include a sidewalk, to match up with the work previously performed on South Magnolia, a street filled with historic homes that takes residents and tourists to the city’s “Old Downtown” area.
That request was approved to provide paving from city hall south to U.S. 78, including piping the open ditch across from city hall. This project will likely be bid out in May or June, this year, Watson said.
“We have requested $250,000 in paving funds from the state,” Watson said. “This fund is the first time the state has made available for any city to request funds for streets.”
The money comes from a state increase in the gasoline tax several years back, he said.
The city is also working with the county to clarify responsibility for roads, Watson said.
The confusion on road responsibility began back in the early ’90s. The grand jury directed the county engineer at the time to prepare a list of county-maintained road and present that list to the grand jury, at which point a public hearing would be held and only the roads on the list would be declared public maintained roads by the county, Watson recalled.
Many roads in the north end of the county, including in the Lincoln area, were left off the list, Watson said.
Members of the council have been working with great cooperation from the county to end the confusion now, Watson said, and within the next six months the confusion should be over for the benefit of the residents.
Water and sewer are also critical needs for homes and commercial development, Watson said.
“The city applied for grants to improve the water and sewer system, and the grants were approved,” he said. “The project will provide new lift stations. In particular, the lift station at Honda Drive and U.S. 78 has been the source of a bad sewer smell. A new larger station should eliminate the smell. At the same time, a new lift station will be placed on U.S. 78 that will increase the flow, thus helping in eliminating the smell.”
The other part of the grant will place a new well into the water system.
“This will give the city an additional source in the event of failure of the larger wells utilized by the city,” Watson said. “In the recent water crisis, the present system was adequate to prevent loss of service to our customers, and also assisted our neighbors with water.”
In addition to the well, some new lines will be constructed which will upgrade service in the eastern and northern part of the city.
“This will include fire hydrants in those areas,” Watson said. “The major source of water leaks are from service lines, and the grant will include the replacement of old service lines with new, more reliable piping.”
The city expects to begin service to the area south of Poor House Branch in the coming months.
“This will permit the county to offer service to more county residents,” Watson said. “A study is being conducted as to the placement of new valves in the water system, the intent being to reduce the area affected when there is a line break.”
Recreation news is good
There’s also some exciting news about the city’s recreational outlets coming.
A grant for a new park on Stemley Road was approved several years ago, Watson said.
“Funding for the grant appears to be forthcoming within the next six months,” he said. “This will provide the first public park south of I-20 with the exception of the primitive park on Jackson Trace Road, which provides a boat launch for canoes and kayaks.”
Lincoln’s Landing, developed about four years ago by the city, is expected to provide a picnic area and pavilions for families on the western part of the park, Watson said.
“And the Recreation Department has been considering plans for improvements to a number of the parks in the city.
Just recently, the city approved adding pickleball courts for use as part of these plans.
Homes and industry being built
Watson noted that two new industries are “on the ground” at this time and an older one is considering a new addition. The city still has some 40 acres available.
Commercial development is on the rise, but keeping it requires work, too, Watson said.
“This is an area we hope to see more development in,” he said.
City officials will attend the Retail Conference this year to meet with potential retailers, restaurants and hotels.
“Lincoln’s Landing will be part of our ‘bait,’ so to speak, for those on our target list,” Watson said.
Residential development has also been on the rise in Lincoln in recent years.
“We have finished up this year with a total of 122 new housing starts,” Watson said. “Total new construction amount invested into the city has been $41,575,560.”
And, at this time, no less than three residential sites are moving dirt, three are building homes along with some construction in older areas, he said.
“Then, we have one new subdivision ready to start building as soon as water is available to their site,” Watson said.
Plus, the other new developments on the drawing board have had zoning approved with construction starting later this year, Watson said.
With more residential development comes more demand for retail and other commercial outlets, which generate sales tax dollars for continued maintenance and improvements. For example, the city’s police and fire departments will continue to receive attention with additional employees and new equipment, Watson said.
“New monitoring equipment will be utilized to help reduce crime, and also identify vehicles involved in theft and vandalism,” he said.
An additional term?
Watson says no more mayoral service awaits him beyond his current term.
“Age catches up with you at some point and I am reaching that point. But, not only that, time changes,” Watson said. “Our city has changed. While we have latched on to business procedures and practices, I look forward to any new innovation that reflects our modern world. ... During the remaining years of this term I still want to bring in new procedures and new ideas.”
And he will continue to work to promote his city.
“The things I would really like to see would be continued growth and improvements to our community, more parks, continuing to improve our fire and police protection, more paving, new industry, providing water service to unserved areas, building a sewer plant, working with our legislators, and building more customer service and responses.”