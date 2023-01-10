 Skip to main content
Lew Watson has guided Lincoln across the decades

Lew Watson

Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson, first elected as a "youngster" of 29, says his current 11th term will be his last.

 Bob Crisp / The Daily Home

Editor’s note: The second in a series of interviews with local mayors about their jobs and their hopes for the new year.

Some might wonder what would drive a person to seek 11 terms in public office.