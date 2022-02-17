Level Up Sports Training and Wellness has grand opening in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Level Up Sports Training and Wellness in Sylacauga on Wednesday.
Level Up Sports Training and Wellness is a fitness center that offers single, family, and corporate memberships for personal training, wellness plans, speed, agility, and strength training for kids and adults, as well as private baseball and softball instructions. The facility is located at 616 West Fourth Street in Sylacauga.
Kennon McArthur and Whitney Wheeler are the owners of Level Up Sports. McArthur is a former professional catcher for the Philadelphia Phillies and owner of Central Alabama Baseball Academy. CABA opened in 2008, and Sylacauga is its third location.
“CABA USA is a place for serious ballplayers to train, play, and learn," McArthur said. "Our staff of 50-plus former collegiate and professional players offer services year-round at both of our Birmingham locations and now Sylacauga. Whether you are looking for competitive travel teams, private instruction, camps and clinics, or elite level events we've got you covered.”
Whitney Wheeler has been teaching fitness to women for more than 10 years. She is certified in AAFA Group X, CPR, and is a ISSA Personal and ISSA Transformation Specialist. Wheeler’s group fitness classes include Dance Mania, Pound, Step Classes, Barre, Boot Camp, and more.
“They call me ‘The Sergeant’ and for good reason. I know when you can push a little more, dig a little deeper, and give me all you got,” Wheeler said about her “Army of Women.”
Added Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Director Laura Strickland: “This business is such a great partnership. Kennon and Whitney are both from Sylacauga and grew up here, and they saw a need for kids and adult fitness and training. With so many great classes and opportunities here, you really have no excuse not to be fit and have fun in Sylacauga.”