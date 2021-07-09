Let's all go to the movies ... at the Historic Ritz Theater

TALLADEGA — The Historic Ritz Theater in Talladega has announced its summer movie lineup for 2021.
The theme for this year’s series is the rock musical.
The featured films for this year include the Elton John biopic Rocket Man (July 15 and 16), the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Dreamgirls, based on the career of the Supremes (July 22 and 23), and the sing-along version of Bohemian Rhapsody, based on the life of Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury (July 29 and 30).
“Due to the series sponsorship from First Bank of Alabama and the Daily Home, admission to all film screenings will be free to the public,” Ritz Executive Director George Culver said. “We are thrilled to be able to present this summer ‘21 film series, and finally begin to open the Ritz doors after being closed for more than a year and a half due to our national COVID lockdown.”
Given the theme of this year’s series, Culver said he was also proud to “unveil the next generation in motion picture sound, 11.2 Dolby Atmos. Thanks to the generosity of a Ritz patron, we were able to install this sound upgrade during those dormant COVID months. This is a technological step up from the conventional Surround Sound, which should vastly enhance the audio experience from the three featured titles, all with extraordinary music sound tracks.”
The concession stand will be open during all three screenings, including beer, wine and frozen margaritas for sale in the lobby.
Moviegoers will have the temperatures taken when they come in and the entire theater will be electrostatically cleaned before each showing.
Each of this year’s films features an award winning performance. Rocketman star Taron Eagerton won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of John, and Jennifer Hudson won a best supporting actor Oscar for Dreamgirls, which also took home a Golden Globe for best musical.
Rami Malek won the best actor Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody.
Malek’s performance is bolstered by Marc Martell, who is already well known to Ritz patrons, having appeared at the theater twice.
Culver added the Ritz screening of the latter film will include “sing along” subtitles, with the audience encouraged to harmonize with the characters on screen.