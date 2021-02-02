Let there be light: Talladega City Council votes to switch to LED lighting

The Talladega City Council voted Monday night to approve an agreement with Alabama Power to switch over to LED lighting on most of the city’s public streets.
According to information provided by interim City Manager Kelsey Gallahar, the overall cost for the program will be $30,304.19, which represents a monthly increase of $2,914.64, or $1.38 a light, over what the city is paying for street lights now.
According to a memo from Gallahar, “This change would provide multiple benefits to the lighting of our city streets and pedestrian travelways. LED lighting requires less maintenance and uses less power. The change to LED lighting would allow the city to upgrade approximately 713 existing open bottom fixtures to be upgraded to LED lighting, increasing the lighting for each fixture by a minimum of 2,100 additional lumens.”
A lumen is a measurement of light. A standard car headlight is about 1,000 lumens.
“By changing to LED lighting, the appearance of our streets and pedestrian areas would change from the amber-colored lighting to a cool white lighting,” the memo says. “Talladega College just completed this change for their campus lighting to LED this past year...Based on a review of other cities that have completed this changeover, we may be able to reallocate and redistribute the lighting based on increased coverage area provided by changing to LED, thus providing a better lighting plan for our city.”
According to Public Works Director Karen Phillips, when the city enters into a contract with Alabama Power, the rates are locked in. So, the city is currently paying far less for street lights than it would normally. Similarly, the new LED lights will cost a bit more up front, but the rates will be locked in.
The equipment to install the new lights will arrive in the next 12 to 14 weeks, and will be installed one section of the city at a time.
In response to a question from Councilman Joe Power, Phillips also explained that Alabama Power is in the process of identified old, decrepit poles and multiple poles lashed together, and gradually targeting them for removal.
Also Monday, the council:
—Announced their participation in the annual Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday the weekend of Feb. 26-28. A previous administration had approved participation in the tax holiday whenever the state authorizes it.
—Reappointed Richard Maurice Vincent to the Industrial Development Board.
—Discussed getting preliminary endorsements from current board members before making new appointments.
—Approved a $14,000 change order with Jet Pep for can replacement at the Stone Hill Booster Station. According to a company spokesman, the can is located underneath the rest of the pumping apparatus, and there was no way to whether or not it needed to be replaced before the project began.
—Saw Mayor Timothy Ragland read a proclamation honoring Police Captain Patrick Thornton, who recently retired after 21 years of service.
—Saw Ragland give a proclamation honoring Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons, who was recently given the Jim Spain Award for Commitment to Excellence by the Alabama Recreation And Park Association.
—Announced that the next electronics recycling day will be Friday, March 26 in the Piggly Wiggly Parking Lot on Battle Street.
—Heard Gallahar announce that the city had also been honored by ARPA by Chrstmas on the Square 2019.
—Heard Power and Council President Pro Tem Betty Spratlin pass along complaints about traffic and confusing speed limits, particularly on South Street.
—Heard Power issue a challenge to city employees to try and stay ahead of grass cutting this summer.
—Announced that the next council meeting will be Feb. 18; the normal meeting day, the Monday before, is Presidents’ Day.