Lee asks for another assistant principal, and Talladega City Schools board approves

New Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee now has his first board meeting under his belt.
During the regular board meeting Tuesday evening, Lee asked for a significant change to the administration at the system’s largest elementary school and only junior high school. The board approved.
Previously, the system had only had enough state teacher units for Houston Elementary and Zora Ellis Junior High to share a single assistant principal. Lee proposed assigning each school a full-time assistant principal of their own, using federal funds to cover the shortfall in state funding. The board approved the measure unanimously.
Lee added that the person splitting her time between the two schools now was doing a good job, but each school deserved its own full-time assistant principal.
The board’s action Monday night made the two positions full-time, but the board did not name anyone to either position. That will come later, Lee said.
During the same meeting, Lee also said that he was considering “switching around some of our principals as well, but that’s something that I want to take a close look at, without acting rashly.”
The board will likely take up the reassignment of principals and fill the two vice principal positions during a called meeting July 27 at 5 p.m. in the Shirley Simmons Board Room at the former Hal Henderson Elementary School.
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Named Sandra Beavers the next chair and Jake Montgomery vice chair. Current chairman James Braswell’s term ends Aug. 4.
—Congratulated Tony Ball, Pattie Thomas, Sharon Blankenship, Tania Blankenship, Jearlean Cameron, Christa Dennis, Imogene Garrett, Joyce Gurley, Linda Haynes, Terrance Jackson, Benny Morgan, Leah Nichols, Cheryl Williams and Felicia Morgan. All of them retired during the past year.
—Hired Danyell Butler (replacing Thomas as director of instruction, curriculum and federal programs), Sheila Chappel (English teacher at Ellis), Ericka Cole (math teacher at Talladega High School), Malda Davis (third grade teacher at Salter Elementary), Catherine Edwards (special education teacher at Graham Elementary), Martee Pope (science teacher at Talladega High School), Natasha Sanders (English teacher at THS), Katlyn Smith (library media specialist at Salter), Edward Soldesi (math teacher at THS), Brian Stovall (physical education at THS), Elliott Strickland (science at THS), Kathryn Sund (first grade at Salter), Shanya Mackey-WHitfield (English at Ellis) and Nashonda Whitson (history at THS).
—Approved a leave of absence for THS physical education teacher Janie Keith.
—Accepted the resignations of Kristen Harper (first grade at Salter) and Elizabeth Hubbard (English teacher and volleyball coach at Ellis).
—Approved $1,000 (each) tech supplements for Ethan Owens (THS), Ellen Carroll (RL Young Elementary), Dena Bishop (Ellis), Shantika Watkins (career tech), Brandi Taylor (Houston), Joash Taylor (Slater) and Sandy Bones (Graham).
—Transferred Amber Harris from fourth grade teacher at Salter to gifted teacher systemwide.
—Hired Joy Reynolds and Lutisha Turner as child nutrition program workers at Salter.
—Acknowledged transportation coordinator Wanda Cochran and her staff for a school bus inspection report with no findings or issues.
—Approved the student Code of Conduct for the coming year.
—Heard Montgomery announce the passing Sue Ellen Boyett Robinson, a community member who frequently attended board meetings. Montgomery asked that a seat in the audience be reserved for her for the rest of the year.