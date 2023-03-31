 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leadership changes announced by Presbyterian Home

The Presbyterian Home for Children has announced changes in its leadership following the death last month of the institution’s senior vice president of program operations and services, Felicia Ayers Storey.

Storey spent her entire professional career of 37 years at the Home, starting as a social worker and working up to Senior Vice President over the Home’s programs for at-risk and homeless children, youth, young adults and families. She died unexpectedly on Feb. 18. 