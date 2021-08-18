Lay Lake volunteer fire department receives grant for new equipment

Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded a $11,714.29 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to purchase new operational and safety equipment.
The award was announced by Congressman Mike Rogers on Wednesday morning, and it's part of the 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
The purpose of the program is to award funding directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated EMS organizations and state fire training academies, according to the news release. These awards aim to enhance first responders’ abilities to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel with respect to fire-related hazards.
“Talladega County’s first responders are our first line of defense,” Rogers said. “I congratulate the men and women of the Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Department for receiving the grant and hope it will ultimately help increase the safety for all local citizens. I am pleased to see the federal government is continuing to make these types of investments in the third district.”