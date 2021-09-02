Lay Lake Fire Department, Talladega Sherriff's respond to abandoned structure fire in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG — At about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Talladega Sheriffs responded to a structure fire on McGowans Ferry Road in Childersburg.
The call originated from a concerned motorist passing by who noted the fire and called 911.
According to Assistant Chief Ryan McElroy, the structure was fully involved billowing black smoke and collapsing when crews arrived on scene. The structure appeared to be an abandoned and unoccupied trailer.
The structure was a total loss but without injury. Lay Lake crews ensured that the fire did not spread to the surrounding woods.