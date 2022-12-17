Law officers take children shopping in style

Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies and constables, Sylacauga and Childersburg police officers and at least one volunteer firefighter observed a longtime holiday tradition Tuesday and Wednesday nights — Shop With A Cop.
According to Fraternal Order of Police Police, Coosa Valley Lodge 8 President Tommy Wallace, the tradition dates back further any of this week’s participants have been involved in law enforcement.
“I’ve been involved with this for 18 years, and it had been going on for a while before that, at least since sometime in the 1970s,” he said.
Wallace explained that donations are taken up from residents and businesses in the area, particularly southern Talladega County. A group of children is given an individual allotment based on the year’s donations (it was $100 this year) and treated to a free meal (Jack’s on Tuesday, Wendy’s on Wednesday) and then get to ride in a police car — with lights and sirens blazing — to Walmart to spend their allotment.
“For a lot of them, the ride is even more exciting than shopping for toys,” Wallace said.
FOP Vice President and Deputy Kenny Archer added that the sheriff’s department has held a “No Shave November/December” fundraiser for the last few years to raise some extra money for the program.
“The last couple of years, we’ve had to do things a little differently because of COVID,” Archer explained. “Last year, we just went house to house with gift cards.”
The volunteers involved also work closely with school counselors to pick out which children will be involved.
“They’re the ones who are going to know which ones are really in need, and which ones aren’t being helped out by any of the other programs in the area,” he said.
“It’s a way for all of us to give back and help spread some holiday cheer,” Archer said.