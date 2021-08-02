Law enforcement releases name of man killed in accident

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released the name of a man killed during a single-vehicle accident last week.
In a news release, ALEA said Randy Easley, 64, of Nauvoo, was fatally injured when the 2020 Kenworth Tractor Trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Thursday.
The release said the crash occurred on Interstate 59 northbound near the 160 mile marker. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.