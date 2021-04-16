Law enforcement: False unemployment claims continue, but none successful

False unemployment claims are continuing to proliferate in Talladega and elsewhere, according to local law enforcement.
In the city of Talladega, there have been at least eight instances of people having their personal information used in an attempt to secure unemployment benefits in someone else’s name since March 25. There are likely more cases that have not been reported.
Fortunately, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, none of the attempts appear to have been successful so far.
“When a claim is filed, the state Department of Labor contacts the last employer and the applicant, so none of the claims have actually paid yet,” he said.
The problem for investigators is, first of all, how the victims’ personal information is getting out and where the scammers are when they get the information and file the bogus claims.
If you are contacted about a claim that you didn’t make, you can report the claim to local authorities, but should also contact the Alabama Department of Labor at labor.alabama.gov/fraud or by calling 334-850-0910.