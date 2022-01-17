Latimer qualifies to run for Talladega County sheriff

David Latimer has qualified to run for the Republican nomination for sheriff of Talladega County.
According to his official announcement, Latimer is a retired director of public safety/police chief and a veteran who served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and the Alabama National Guard. David has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, having owned and managed small businesses and served as administrator of public agencies.
He has also served as a fire marshal and program director and as an instructor for the Alabama Fire College’s fire investigator training program. He also attended the FBI National Academy, where he studied interviewing, media relations, arson, gun crime and public speaking. He has an associate degree in applied sciences.
“David wants to bring his extensive private and public experience and knowledge to serve the people of Talladega County and is excited about the opportunity to serve as your sheriff,” according to his campaign announcement. “He looks forward to meeting and talking with Talladega County voters to discuss his platform and to answer any questions that voters may have concerning his candidacy.”