Late community leader to be recognized on special day

SYLACAUGA — During funeral services last month for longtime community leader Lucille Cass Anderson, Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl declared that June 14 would be Lucille Anderson Day.
Anderson died May 4 and her funeral was May 12.
She lived a life of leadership and commitment according to a few of those who worked alongside her. Her obituary states that “The name Lucille simply means ‘Light.’ Light represents life, positivity, wisdom, celebration, hope, truth and intelligence.”
Anderson was a hard, dedicated worker in all that she did — from her 30 years of service management at CVS Pharmacy to her service to Sylacauga, according to her obituary.
According to a Facebook post from SAFE Family Services in Sylacauga to commemorate Anderson’s life, in 1999 Sylacauga became the first of five communities in the state of Alabama to be designated as a Community of Promise. This means that the community serves as a model of effective collaboration among groups living there.
According to SAFE Family Services, Anderson was responsible for helping residents from across the community unite, and she helped secure commitments of resources from government and businesses. She helped establish an after-school program in partnership with the local churches, schools, the health care community and businesses.
The Facebook post from SAFE Family Services also mentioned that in 2001 the Sylacauga Promise Committee launched a campaign for enrollment in the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program and increased participation by over 30 percent.
Anderson, along with a Sylacauga Promise and SAFE board of directors member Nancy McKay, also worked to provide over $40,500 to provide a Thanksgiving meal to families across the community. She also created the Sam H. Wright Community Garden in order to address agriculture education, food insecurity and food justice.
Friends say Anderson’s greatest achievement was to help her city be named six times as one of the 100 Best Communities in the Nation for Young People. No other designation in the state of Alabama received this honor.
According to America’s Promise Alliance and the late General Colin Powell, its creator and director, on this honor: “Sylacauga is especially deserving of this recognition due to their efforts to ensure that their young people graduate high school and go on to lead healthy, productive lives. Sylacauga refuses to let the challenges they face determine the future for their young people. Instead, they are helping their youth prosper and become contributing members of society.”