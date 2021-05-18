LAST DANCE: Little House Dance Studio recognizes beloved retiring instructor in final production

The curtain closed Sunday on a 35-year career of dance instruction for Talladega’s Lynn Sims.
“The Last Show” dance recital for Little House Dance Studio required four shows at the Ritz Theatre to accommodate all wanting to see the performance.
The fourth performance ended at about 7 p.m. with all the dancers coming out on stage for a curtain call, and finally, Sims came on stage for an emotional last bow and standing ovation. Sims was presented with a book full of letters written by former students about the impact Sims had on their lives.
“How lucky I have been to do what I love for 35 years. I hope that I have been able to make a difference in the lives of the children that I have taught. If I have, then I have done a good job,” Sims said.
Judging from the words expressed by former students she has done exactly that.
Following the dance recital a reception was held on the lawn of the courthouse, during which Talladega City council member Betty Spratlin presented Sims with a proclamation from the city honoring her service and proclaiming May 16, 2021 as “Lynn Sims Day.”
Photos: Curtain call for retiring dance director
Mary Lauren Kulovitz studied under Sims for 13 years and has been assisting her during dress rehearsals and recitals since 2011. Kulovitz shared a few thoughts about her time with Lynn Sims.
“What I learned during my time with Mrs. Sims extended far beyond ballet steps," she said. "She taught me poise, confidence, grace, the importance of creativity, the benefit of constructive criticism, and the power of expression. I am immeasurably thankful for her guidance, mentorship, and friendship.”
Ingram Dean will be taking over Little House Dance Studio.
"The opportunities that Mrs. Sims has given me over the years by teaching for her, helping choreograph dances, and working beside her backstage during recitals have given me the framework to build upon as a ballet instructor," Dean said. "I am so honored and extremely blessed that Mrs. Sims believes in me and trusts me to carry on her legacy and Little House Dance Studio.”
Sims' daughter, Powell Heath, spoke of the relationships her mom shared with her dance students.
“I’m so proud of everything that my mom has accomplished over the past 35 years," she said. "She has been teaching dance my entire life (and then some). But what is so special is that she is not just a ballet teacher to these girls. She is a mentor, a friend, a shoulder to cry on, a safe place when times are tough and their biggest fan.”
Lynn Sims hopes that her students have learned great life lessons through the study of dance.
“The students have learned how to stand up straight, to have poise and grace, to be able to speak to groups of people, to have confidence and to believe in themselves," Sims said.
"They all loved and supported each other. These are the happy memories that they all take with them. The love of dance and an appreciation and love for who they are and a confidence in whom they can become.”