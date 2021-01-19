Lannett man held in Talladega on fugitive charges

A Lanett man is facing felony charges in Georgia after being arrested as a fugitive from justice in Talladega.
Kevin Ryan Abercrombie, 32, is being held in the Talladega County Jail without bond as of Tuesday evening.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Abercrombie was pulled over by Talladega Patrol Officers on Monday night in a Ford Fusion with only one headlight. When an officer checked his license, he determined that Abercrombie had an active felony warrant in Troup County, Georgia, and that Troup County was willing to extradite.
Thompson said the warrant was for probation violation, although it did not specify what Abercrombie was on probation for. A spokesman for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for more information Tuesday.
Thompson said the deputies from Georgia had 10 days to come pick up Abercrombie.