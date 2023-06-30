 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Lamb care focus of youngsters’ show

St. Clair club holds third annual exhibition

Kate Roberson walked briskly across the field, guiding her lamb to the arena where she would show it off before the large crowd, attending the third annual St. Clair Lamb Club Market Show. 

Roberson was one of many youngsters to participate in the one-day event held on the DeLoach Farm near the borders of Shelby and St. Clair counties. 

Tags