Lamb care focus of youngsters’ show

Kate Roberson walked briskly across the field, guiding her lamb to the arena where she would show it off before the large crowd, attending the third annual St. Clair Lamb Club Market Show.
Roberson was one of many youngsters to participate in the one-day event held on the DeLoach Farm near the borders of Shelby and St. Clair counties.
When Roberson entered the arena, it was all business. She was a serious competitor, like many of the children participating in the market show.
“I thought the event was great, real exciting,” said St. Clair Lamb Club president Courtney Wrenn of Pell City.
Organizers said the show, held this past Saturday, was designed to be an educational experience for new show families and the community.
A large crowd surrounded the small arena that accommodated groups of 5-6 contestants with their well-groomed and cared for lambs. And of course, there was plenty of baa, baa, baaing from the assorted colors of lambs.
“It did feel like we had a good turnout,” Wrenn said.
She said this was the group’s third show since organizing, and members are gaining experience.
“I think we are improving and learning a lot,” Wrenn said. “The ALPA (Alabama Lamb Produce Association) State Board came to help and give us feedback. We had three board members and two junior board members. I actually got to be mom this time because they came down and took over some of my jobs.”
There are no membership fees to join the St. Clair Lamb Club, which meets once a month at different locations.
Wrenn said the group is family focus, and there are families from St. Clair, Talladega and Shelby counties in the club.
“We have 35 kid members and only 28 are showing this year, so you don’t have to have a lamb to be a member,” Wrenn said. “We are very family focused. Parents become coaches, helping the youngsters learn how to care for and treat a living, breathing animal that depends on them for food and care.”
Wrenn said anyone interested in joining the St. Clair Lamb Club can go to the club’s Facebook page, or call her at 205-863-9931.