PELL CITY COUNCIL

Lakeside Park pier and boat slips to be replaced

It’s time for the public pier and boat slips to be replaced at Pell City’s Lakeside Park and members of the Pell City Council gave the go ahead for the work during its meeting Monday night.

Originally constructed of wood more than 20 years ago, the pier and slips are available for public use during park hours, and are also used when big fishing tournaments come to town.