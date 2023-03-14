Lakeside Park pier and boat slips to be replaced

It’s time for the public pier and boat slips to be replaced at Pell City’s Lakeside Park and members of the Pell City Council gave the go ahead for the work during its meeting Monday night.
Originally constructed of wood more than 20 years ago, the pier and slips are available for public use during park hours, and are also used when big fishing tournaments come to town.
City Manager Brian Muenger said there has been maintenance and replacement of parts of the structure through the years, but, to his knowledge, it has not been fully replaced since the park’s opening. The change to using a more durable material will extend the life of the pier, officials agreed.
There were two bids returned for the project, the lowest from Advantage Plus Docks LLC of Talladega totaling $7,7260 which was approved for the project.
The other bid came from Eric Mackey Construction of Ragland for $77,500.
The existing floats will be used for the project.
The specs for the construction include a six-foot, four-inch center walkway, 10 boat slip walkways measuring 20 feet by four feet and a main walkway for the structure 40 feet in length and six feet and four inches in width.
The project includes new rub rails, corners, cleats and decking.
Muenger said the project is to be completed by May 1, and during construction, the area will be closed for use.
In moving forward to establish a plan for redeveloping the city sewer department’s lift station in the Eden areas of Pell City, a necessary geotechnical proposal has been entered into with the Birmingham based company Terracon to determine a location for a future lift station.
Before these details are known from a study, the project cannot be fully designed and move forward.
Muenger said the project is the city’s top priority and the cost for this phase of the project will not exceed $15,840.
Also Monday, the council:
— Approved declaring the structure located at 113 Third Street North unsafe and a public nuisance and ordered that it be demolished;
— Agreed to a water bill adjustment due to a leak for 3316 Todd Street for $1,283.13;
— Approved payment of $200 each for up to two reserved tables for the council and staff to attend The Children’s Place Luncheon April 18 at First Baptist Church;
— Approved continuing to contract with Kellis Vegetation Management to maintain growth of vegetation on ditches, railroad spurs and a bank at the city shop for $8,505 annually;
— Declared the following equipment as surplus within the Street Department, and they will be listed on GovDeals and sold to the highest bidders: a 2013 John Deere 5085M Tractor, a 2008 John Deere 7130 with brush axe attachment, a 2006 Peterbilt dump truck and a 2005 Ford F-150 XL;
— Heard an update from Muenger on the Hazelwood Drive project who reported that clearing the area for the new road has begun and is to be completed by March 31.