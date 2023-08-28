Lakeside Live returns to Pell City

The date is Sept. 16, and organizers of the 2023 Lakeside Live MusicFest have put together an array of activities, besides the music, to appeal to all ages.
Lakeside Park in Pell City will be the center of activity, with the day beginning at 10 a.m. and the last performers will taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.
The event is also a way to build support for many of the area organizations and services that help others.
The group behind the event chose the name “Five 16” from the Bible verse Matthew 5:16, which states “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your father in heaven.”
The group formed as its own nonprofit in March of 2021 — not a good year for hosting activities, but one of its organizers, Casey Cambron, said things have picked up greatly since the COVID virus was at its worst.
“Last year, there were about 5,000 people who came,” he said. “We were thrilled with that.”
The number was up from about 1,500 people the prior year, he said.
“I think people were really ready to get back out and see each other, have some fun and enjoy the activities last year,” he said.
Also, organizers have changed the date of the event from November to September, Cambron said.
The Five 16 group reaches out to the community by hosting events for veterans, the local fire and police departments, and other needs they hear of in the area, he said.
The event is funded is through sponsors, meaning that doesn’t need to charge for admission or entry to the activities.
“We are absolutely 100 percent nonprofit,” Cambron said.
This year’s musical lineup includes The Ryan Waters Band, the Pell City performers The Wing Nuts, Phat Jazz, Deputy Five, The Leverton Brothers Band and the Highway 77 Band.
While taking in the musical entertainment, visitors to Lakeside Live 2023 can also enjoy craft vendors and shopping, a variety of food trucks to choose from, a carnival ride area for the kids and corn hole games will be ongoing. An assortment of collectible and interesting cars is expected to be on display during the day as well.
Then there’s the yearly Battle of the Badges when members of the Pell City Police and Fire Departments duke it out with a grand tug of war.
Raffles for festival prizes will be held every hour.
Parking will be available inside the park, as well as in the adjoining Civic Center areas