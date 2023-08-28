 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Lakeside Live returns to Pell City

Lakeside Live BC.jpg

The date is Sept. 16, and organizers of the 2023 Lakeside Live MusicFest have put together an array of activities, besides the music, to appeal to all ages.

Lakeside Park in Pell City will be the center of activity, with the day beginning at 10 a.m. and the last performers will taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.