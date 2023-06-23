Lakefest organizers report another great year

Pell City’s Lakefest 2023 organizers gave the good news Friday, celebrating another year of exceeding their own expectations for the amount of money they’d raise with their recent weekend of fun and entertainment.
This year, organizers Justin Hogeland and Eric Housh, along with their CFO Judy Carr, report that the weekend brought in a bit over their hopes for the total, a cash amount of $31,500 to return to the communities the event serves.
The funding comes from vendors and sponsors, and those who supported these entities while coming out to enjoy everything that the Lakefest weekend — held at Lakeside Park May 12-14 — has come to be known for.
Among the recipients of the funding this year are the St Clair County Booster Club,
Pell City Cross Country Teams, Moody Wrestling Team, Sylacaga Soccer, Ragland High School Football, the Pell City Spirit Club, Childersburg 12 and Under Softball, Alabama Childhood Food Solutions, the Sylacauga Lions Club, the Pell City Police Foundation, the Pell City Fire Department, Reach and Teach, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Martin Lake Protection Association, Pell City Parks and Recreation and the Community First Charity.
Through its 13 years of operation, Hogeland said the Lakefest organization has been able to disperse approximately $600,000 back into the communities it serves.
Hogeland attributes the vision of the event to the late Jerry Woods of Pell City, a longtime supporter of his community and Logan Martin Lake interests.
Hogeland said plans for the 2024 Lakefest are in the works, with the expectation the event will be “even bigger and better.” It will include lots of ways for supporters and volunteers to get involved, he said.
Dates for Lakefest 2024 are May 10-12, and as always, centered in and around Pell City’s Lakeside Park.