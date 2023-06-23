 Skip to main content
Lakefest organizers report another great year

Lakeside volunteers and recipients of funding raised from the 2023 Lakefest held May12-14 at Pell City’s Lakeside Park from left in front are Eric Houch, Judy Matson, Amy Myers, Linda Rotterman, Meg Lowry and Justin Hogeland.

From left in the back are Pell City Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski, St. Clair County Chief Deputy Matt Coupland, Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris, Pell City Manager Brian Muenger, St. Clair County Sgt. Bart Lonergan and Judy Carr.

 

Pell City’s Lakefest 2023 organizers gave the good news Friday, celebrating another year of exceeding their own expectations for the amount of money they’d raise with their recent weekend of fun and entertainment.

This year, organizers Justin Hogeland and Eric Housh, along with their CFO Judy Carr, report that the weekend brought in a bit over their hopes for the total, a cash amount of $31,500 to return to the communities the event serves.