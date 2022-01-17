Kronospan announces plans to plant 1,500 seedlings at Munford Middle School

Kronospan announced that on Friday they will be assisting students at Munford Middle School in planting 1,500 seedlings on the school’s campus. The planting will take place between 9 a.m. and noon.
The company is launching its “Project Grow initiative in the USA by introducing students of Munford Elementary to environmental sustainability,” according to a news release announcing the event. The goal of the project is to plant more than one million trees worldwide.
Kronospan is an Austria-based manufacturer of wood-based paneling. They have a plant in Oxford.