 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kiwanis Club of Childersburg reports it raised $11,800 with annual golf tournament

Kiwanis Club of Childersburg
Courtesy photo

The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg’s annual golf tournament raised $11,800 this year, edging out last year’s record of $11,434,000.

The tournament was held at Coosa Pines Golf Club on Sept. 12, with the team Sleeping Giant coming away as this year’s winners.