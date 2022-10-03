Kiwanis Club of Childersburg reports it raised $11,800 with annual golf tournament

The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg’s annual golf tournament raised $11,800 this year, edging out last year’s record of $11,434,000.
The tournament was held at Coosa Pines Golf Club on Sept. 12, with the team Sleeping Giant coming away as this year’s winners.
Proceeds from the tournament will be used to maintain Kiwanis Park, which funds scholarships and other projects that benefit children and the broader community.
“We know kids need Kiwanis in our community and around the world," Kiwanis President Janice Grohs said. "Successful events such as this enable us to invest in the children of the community. Our events would not be successful without the support of our corporate partners.”