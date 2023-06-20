 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Kiwanians pleased with initial ‘casino night’ turnout

Kiwanians pleased with initial ‘casino night’ turnout

The Talladega/Lincoln Kiwanis Club’s first major fundraiser, a “casino night” at the Speed Vision Dome, is now in the books as a success. Club president Kristi Sayers estimated the net amount raised was about $5,000.

“It was a huge success, especially for our first time,” Sayers said. “I’ve heard several people say how much fun it was and that they’re already looking forward to next year. But I’m really pleased with how things went, especially since we were competing with Father’s Day and a big wedding in town the same weekend.”