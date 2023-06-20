Kiwanians pleased with initial ‘casino night’ turnout

The Talladega/Lincoln Kiwanis Club’s first major fundraiser, a “casino night” at the Speed Vision Dome, is now in the books as a success. Club president Kristi Sayers estimated the net amount raised was about $5,000.
“It was a huge success, especially for our first time,” Sayers said. “I’ve heard several people say how much fun it was and that they’re already looking forward to next year. But I’m really pleased with how things went, especially since we were competing with Father’s Day and a big wedding in town the same weekend.”
The total head count of attendance was 92, Sayers said. “We do hope to double that next year. We have heard a lot of great things about the event from people who attended. I think everyone had a good time. We will be holding an after action review at our next meeting in hopes of making next year’s event bigger and better.”
Door prizes were provided by the event’s sponsors, which included First Bank of Alabama, Kristi Sayers Realty Group, Talladega Clay Randolph Child Care Corporation, Talladega Health and Rehab, Hendon Machine and Central Alabama Community College.
Other prize donors included Tractor Supply, Jack’s, Sherry’s Restaurant, Basil Haynden Kentucky Bourbon, Lindsey Moses, Cindy and Scott Smith, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts of Lincoln, Blade and Bow Kentucky Bourbon, The Ritz Theater, Big Daddy’s Garage and Eastaboga Tank Rides, among others who donated electronics, hardware, cosmetics, makeovers and accessories.
All proceeds from the event will go to benefit various child-centered charities.