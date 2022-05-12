KidsArt 2022 set for June 12 through Aug. 12

Heritage Hall Museum and Art Center will be hosting KidsArt 2022 from June 12 to Aug. 12.
The exhibit will celebrate the work of “young artists participating in the Art In The Schools Program,” according to Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee. “Fourth, fifth and sixth graders in all Talladega City elementary schools created art all year. A selection of artwork from all projects (will be) displayed.”
The exhibit kicks off with a public reception and awards presentation June 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum. Light refreshments will be served.
“Please make plans to support our scholars in their art showcase,” Lee said.
Heritage Hall is located at 200 South Street East, next to the Armstrong-Osborne Library.