Kidnapping suspect faces additional charges from 9-year-old incident in Munford

TALLADEGA — An Anniston man is being held without bond after being charged with burglary, rape and sodomy stemming from an incident in Munford nine years ago this week.
Tony Lamar White, 47, is also being held without bond on similar charges in Calhoun County.
Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, District Attorney Steve Giddens, Captain Mike Jones and Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs hosted a news conference at the sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon announcing the charges against White.
Kilgore said deputies responded to a call on the 100 block of Navy Lane in Munford on July 28, 2013. They found a 67-year-old woman who told investigators that a black male she did not know came to her door, supposedly selling books. When she said she was not interested, the man forced his way into her home, initially demanding money. When she refused to give him any money, she said he forced into the bedroom, where he raped and sodomized her.
The victim was able to give investigators a fairly detailed description of her attacker; a sketch was developed, and has been in the window of the sheriff’s investigations office for the past nine years.
Investigators at the scene were able to collect DNA from the suspect, and the state Department of Forensic Sciences was able to develop a profile that matched another rape case, this in Calhoun County a year earlier.
The facts of that case were similar to those in the Talladega County case. According to information published at the time, the victim in that case was an 82-year-old woman who was also sexually assaulted in her home July 15, 2012. This victim died in 2017.
Investigators in the two counties were certain that they were looking for the same person. But they needed a suspect to compare the DNA profile to.
That changed earlier this month.
On July 4, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call regarding a missing 75-year-old woman. After a six-hour search, this woman was found bound up in duct tape in a closet in White’s residence in Anniston. White had already fled, but was arrested four days later in Kentucky.
In all three cases, White allegedly followed the women when they had been out shopping. In 2022, however, he attacked the victim outside her home, then put her in the trunk of his car and took her to his residence, where he is alleged to have assaulted her.
DNA from the 2022 case was also a match for the DNA from the 2012 and 2013 cases.
White was extradited back to Alabama and charged with burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree, and was ordered held without bond.
Kilgore said Wednesday additional warrants for burglary, rape and sodomy in the 2013 Talladega County case were obtained earlier this week, and executed at the Talladega County Metro Jail on Wednesday morning. White had an initial court appearance before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, who also ordered him held without bond. He was then taken back to Calhoun County, Kilgore said.
Jones said as soon as White’s DNA came back a match from the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, he contacted the Talladega victim’s family.
“To say that they were relieved was understatement,” Jones said.
Added Kilgore: “We in law enforcement sometimes have to see things that other people don’t. This is one that we really wish we hadn’t seen. This was a heinous crime, and I don’t want to say it haunted us, but it really stuck in our craw. This was a senseless act, and one that has done a lot of damage, not just physically to the victim, but psychologically to her and her family. This was a mother, a grandmother, a Christian, churchgoing woman. She did not deserve this, and we wanted badly to catch the person who did this. Nine years is a long time to wait, but it is worth it to do everything right, get all the i’s dotted and t’s crossed.”
He added the events leading up to the arrest “kind of remind me of an episode of ‘Criminal Minds.’ It’s just good police work, and with the 2022 case in Anniston, I believe it saved a woman's life.” The arrests were the combined product of the hard work of deputies in Talladega and Calhoun counties, the state Department of Forensic Sciences and East Metro Area Crime Center in Oxford.
It was an example of “interagency cooperation … getting a person who desperately needs to be behind bars where he belongs. Our investigative division did a great job obtaining and preserving evidence from the scene that was eventually matched up and led to where we are today.”
He added that Tubbs and Jones were particularly instrumental in obtaining the ultimate result.
Now that White has been charged, the case will be turned over to Giddens' office to prosecute.
“We’ll look to him for the leadership and guidance we need to get what is needed for the case to progress,” he said.
Giddens said he felt it was important to physically bring White to stand before a judge in Talladega County for his initial court appearance Wednesday. When asked what White’s demeanor had been in court, Giddens said, “I honestly couldn’t care less about his demeanor.”
Neither Giddens nor Kilgore wanted to speculate about the existence of other victims or what White was doing during the nine years between the last two cases.
White does seem to have a history of domestic violence involving at least two women that he has children in common with. According to court records, he was arrested for robbery in Calhoun County in 2003, but pleaded down to theft of property in the third degree and was given two years probation.
He was arrested for robbery in the third degree in Etowah County in 2007, but it was not immediately clear how that case was ever resolved.
The first two victims described White as driving a small white car. In the most recent case, however, he was driving a blue Chevrolet Impala belonging to his ex-wife, who lives in Eastaboga. That vehicle was recovered in Anniston, and investigators there were able to obtain physical evidence from it, according to a court filing. The ex-wife told investigators that White frequently uses her car because he cannot get insurance due to a driving under the influence conviction.
Giddens said White had already had a preliminary hearing in Calhoun County and been bound over to a grand jury there. He said White would have a similar hearing in Talladega County sometime in the next two months.
Assuming he is indicted by grand jury, the next step would be an arraignment and the case would begin making its way to a jury.
All of the crimes White has been charged with to date, kidnapping, burglary, rape and sodomy in the first degree, are class A felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison on each count.