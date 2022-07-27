 Skip to main content
Kidnapping suspect faces additional charges from 9-year-old incident in Munford

News conference

From left, Mike Jones, captain in Sheriff's Department; Steve Giddens, Talladega County district attorney; Jimmy Kilgore, sheriff of Talladega County; and Josh Tubbs, Talladega County chief deputy.

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — An Anniston man is being held without bond after being charged with burglary, rape and sodomy stemming from an incident in Munford nine years ago this week.

Tony Lamar White, 47, is also being held without bond on similar charges in Calhoun County.

Tony Lamar White

Wanted poster

The nine-year-old wanted poster for Tony White.