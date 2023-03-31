Kidnapping and rape suspect indicted by Talladega grand jury

A Talladega County grand jury has indicted an Anniston man on a charge of first degree burglary, rape and sodomy of a 67-year-old woman in Munford in July 2013.
Tony Lamar White, 47, is facing similar charges in Calhoun County from July 2012 involving an 82-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted in her home, and from July 2022 involving a 75-year-old woman who was kidnapped and assaulted. He has no bond in any of the pending cases.
The second victim, the 82-year-old Anniston woman, died in 2017.
White had been scheduled for arraignment earlier this week — at which time the formal charges against him from the grand jury earlier this year would have been read in open court — but that hearing was continued until July.
When White was arrested last year, Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said deputies had responded to a call on the 100 block of Navy Lane in Munford on July 28, 2013. They found a 67-year-old woman who told investigators that a Black male she did not know came to her door, supposedly selling books. When she said she was not interested, the man forced his way into her home, initially demanding money. When she refused to give him any money, she said he forced into the bedroom, where he raped and sodomized her.
The victim was able to give investigators a fairly detailed description of her attacker; a sketch was developed. Investigators were also able to collect DNA from the suspect, and the state Department of Forensic Sciences was able to develop a profile that matched another rape case, this in Calhoun County a year earlier.
The facts of that case were similar to those in the Talladega County case. According to information published at the time, the victim in that case was an 82-year-old woman who was also sexually assaulted in her home July 15, 2012.
Investigators in the two counties were certain that they were looking for the same person. But they needed a suspect to compare the DNA profile to.
On July 4, Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding a missing 75-year-old woman. After a six-hour search, this woman was found bound up in duct tape in a closet in White’s residence in Anniston. White had already fled, but was arrested four days later in Kentucky.
In all three cases, White allegedly followed the women when they had been out shopping. In 2022, however, he attacked the victim outside her home, then put her in the trunk of his car and took her to his residence, where he is alleged to have assaulted her.
DNA from the 2022 case was also a match for the DNA from the 2012 and 2013 cases.
White was indicted in the Calhoun County cases in September.
Burglary, rape, sodomy and kidnapping in the first degree are all Class A felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.