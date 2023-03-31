 Skip to main content
Kidnapping and rape suspect indicted by Talladega grand jury

Tony Lamar White

A Talladega County grand jury has indicted an Anniston man on a charge of first degree burglary, rape and sodomy of a 67-year-old woman in Munford in July 2013.

Tony Lamar White, 47, is facing similar charges in Calhoun County from July 2012 involving an 82-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted in her home, and from July 2022 involving a 75-year-old woman who was kidnapped and assaulted. He has no bond in any of the pending cases.