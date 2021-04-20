Kesley Gallahar tells council she has accepted job in Auburn

Talladega Interim City Manager Kelsey Gallahar announced Monday that she will be taking a position in Opelika after the transition in her office is complete next month.
“In a couple of weeks, you won’t be seeing my face around here anymore,” Gallahar told the council Monday. “I have accepted a position in Auburn, Ala., and I will be moving there. But, I want to thank the community, the council and the employees, and know I will miss you all. We were like a family, all working together to do a good job for the residents.”
Gallahar said afterward that she had accepted a position as an account manager with OCV LLC.
“They make apps for public service agencies, including law enforcement, fire and EMA,” she said. “In fact, they designed the cell phone for Talladega County EMA. I’ll be making sure things go smoothly between the company and the agencies. That sort of thing was always my favorite part of local government.”
Although the company is headquartered in Opelika, Gallahar said she will be living next door in Auburn, where she went to college and recently earned her master’s degree in public administration.
“You could say that I am absolutely, 100 percent familiar with the Opelika/Auburn area,” she said.
Gallahar was named interim city manager in November, after the sudden death of city manager Beth Cheeks. She applied for the position on a permanent basis, but then withdrew her candidacy just before the council was scheduled to vote on the next round of candidates to be interviewed.
The job ended up going to Sedrick Hill, who will start with the city after finishing his contract with Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind during the first week in May.
Gallahar said she will be here for the transition, and that her first day in her job will be May 10.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council:
—Saw Mayor Tim Ragland read a proclamation commemorating the 53rd anniversary of the passage of the United States Fair Housing Law.
—Appointed Hilda Fannin to the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library Board of Directors.
—Appointed Council President Trae Williams voting delegate for the Alabama League of Municipalities convention in Huntsville.
—Approved a contract with Peregrine Services Inc. to print and mail water bills for $7,396, not including postage.
—Heard Public Works Director Karen Phillips announce that she hoped that all the inmates at Childersburg Work Release would be vaccinated in the next few weeks and would be available to help clean out ditches around town this summer.
—Heard Ragland announce that City Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson had won the League of Municipalities’ Distinguished Service Award.
—Heard Ragland congratulate the Talladega High School 4 by 4 relay team for winning the county tournament.
—Congratulated assistant fire chief Ron Goodenough to earning his national certification.
—Heard Councilwoman Betty Spratlin thank everyone who had worked on April in Talladega this year.