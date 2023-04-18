 Skip to main content
Kerry Don Bridges has parole hearing today

A Talladega County man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three children in 2007 is up for parole this week, after serving just under 15 years of a 22-year sentence. 

The hearing for 49-year-old Kerry Don “Bo Bo” Bridges before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is today.