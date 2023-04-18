Kerry Don Bridges has parole hearing today

A Talladega County man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three children in 2007 is up for parole this week, after serving just under 15 years of a 22-year sentence.
The hearing for 49-year-old Kerry Don “Bo Bo” Bridges before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is today.
Bridges was arrested by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Department in the spring of 2006 after one of his victims, a 7-year-old girl at the time, reported the abuse to one of her parents.
Bridges also pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of another young girl who was less than 12-years old at the time as well as the sexual abuse and sodomy of an 11-year-old boy. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison in that case, as well as a concurrent sentences of 10 years and 7 years for pleading guilty to first degree sexual abuse of the two girls.
Assuming that Bridges is not paroled this week, he would be released after completing his sentence in the summer of 2029. He is currently housed at Staton Correctional Facility.