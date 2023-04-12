Kelly Springs congregation to celebrate pastor’s service

The congregation of Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church will host three days’ worth of special events to its honor pastor and first lady, Dr. L. L. Jacobs and Emma Jacobs, for 40 years of service.
The celebration begins April 14 at 6 p. m. with pastries served in the church fellowship hall. This will be a time set aside for members and friends to express their love and appreciation through words and fellowship. The singing group James 3 of Anniston will be the special guest.
The following day, April 15, a banquet at Mt. Canaan Regional Family Life Center will start at 4 p.m. Ray Holland and the New Boyz of Triumph will be the special guests for this occasion. Tickets are $30.
The anniversary celebration climaxes April 16, starting at 2 p.m. at the church. Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Johnny F. McKinney will minister through songs and a word from the Lord, as well as other special guests.
Jacobs was first called the ministry in January 1983, and had begun his time at Kelly Springs by April. He is the longest-serving pastor to date of the 156-year-old church. He became a full-time minister in 1997.
He has also served as an instructor at the Rushings Springs School of Theology and BYU Congress. He has spearheaded outreach and pastoral efforts including weekly Bible study, premarital counseling and marriage and funeral services, and baptized some 110 people in a single year. He has led countless revivals and guest services. Under his leadership, nine members of the Kelly Springs congregation have also been called to preach the word of God.
Outside the church, Jacobs is a founding member of Concerned Citizens of the Greater Munford Area and is a former board member of Cheaha Regional Head Start and a current member of the National Baptist Association.
He has lead the renovation of the old sanctuary, acquired 25 acres for a memorial garden and recreational facilities and extended the parking lot. In 2002, the church under his leadership added a new sanctuary, classrooms, study areas, library, choir room and other rooms, and incorporated new audio and video technology into worship. He also helped develop and advertise numerous other ministries.
Besides his wife, Dr. Jacobs’ family consists of his son Leonard L. Jacobs Jr., daughter-in-law Veronica Nettles Jacobs and granddaughters Faith, Valencia and Carmen.
For tickets or other details, please call Nadine Richey at 256-591-5115 or Vanessa Cunningham at 256-375-0535.
Love offerings or gifts may be sent to 300 Kelly Springs Road, Munford, Ala.,. 36268.