Kelly Springs congregation to celebrate pastor’s service

Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist will hold pastor appreciation service April 28

The Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church family will celebrate 40 years of pastoral leadership and appreciation for Dr. L.L. Jacobs.

The congregation of Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church will host three days’ worth of special events to its honor pastor and first lady, Dr. L. L. Jacobs and Emma Jacobs, for 40 years of service.

The celebration begins April 14 at 6 p. m. with pastries served in the church fellowship hall. This will be a time set aside for members and friends to express their love and appreciation through words and fellowship. The singing group James 3 of Anniston will be the special guest.