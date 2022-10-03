Jury selected to hear case of Sylacauga man accused of abusing girl

TALLADEGA — A Talladega County jury of seven women and five men was selected Monday afternoon to try a Sylacauga man charged with abusing a 12-year-old girl in June 2019.
Gregory Jerome Cunningham Jr., 35, is facing one count each of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and criminal incest.
According to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, the victim complained of the abuse to her mother a day or a day and a half after the alleged abuse took place. The mother initially took her to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, but the hospital there was unable to perform a rape kit, so they ended up going to Children’s Hopsital in Birmingham, where the kit was completed.
The victim said she had bathed at least once and possibly twice (once at Cunningham’s demand) between the abuse and the rape kit, and said that Cunningham had washed her clothes. Kilgore said in her opening statement that she expected the evidence to show that the victim sustained injuries consistent with having been raped, but that no DNA was recovered.
Kilgore told the jurors that the state did not intend to call a DNA expert, since there was no DNA present to explain, but defense attorney Jon Adams said that he would be calling a DNA expert if one was available.
After opening statements, the victim was the only witness called to testify Monday. After recounting the alleged abuse that occurred the first night in some detail, she said she was frozen and intimidated for much of the following day. That first night, she said Cunningham kissed, bit and fondled her before briefly performing oral sex on her and then raping her.
When she believed the abuse was going to happen again a second time, she got up and left the room, heading for a bathroom down the hall. Her cell phone was set up for Wifi access and downloads, but was not meant to make or receive phone calls or texts. After downloading a free app, she said she was able to contact her mother, who came and got her and took her to the hospital.
In addition to her testimony, jurors also viewed the texts that the victim sent from the bathroom Monday.
The state is expected to call the nurse who administered the rape kit Tuesday morning, and will likely rest after that. Testimony is set to resume at 8:30 a.m.
Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth is the judge in the case.
Adams also questioned the racial composition of the jury (three Black and 10 white, including an alternate) and asked for an exception to Alabama’s rape shield law that would allow him to cross examine the victim more aggressively. To date, Hollingsworth has denied both.
If convicted of the top counts, Cunningham would face 10 to 99 years or life in prison in the rape and sodomy charges, two to 20 years for the first degree sexual abuse county and one year and one day to 10 years in the criminal incest case.