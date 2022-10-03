 Skip to main content
Jury selected to hear case of Sylacauga man accused of abusing girl

TALLADEGA — A Talladega County jury of seven women and five men was selected Monday afternoon to try a Sylacauga man charged with abusing a 12-year-old girl in June 2019.

Gregory Jerome Cunningham Jr., 35, is facing one count each of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and criminal incest.