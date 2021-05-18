Jury selected in trial of Sylacauga man in death of 17-year-old

A Talladega County jury has been selected to try Owen Ladon Wallace, 26, of Sylacauga for manslaughter in connection with the death of then-17-year-old Casey Nicole Kizer in July 2018.
Witness testimony got underway Tuesday morning, and the state is expected to rest their case sometime Wednesday.
If convicted, Wallace faces 10 to 20 years in prison.
So far, neither side has disputed that Kizer died of a gunshot wound and that her death was an accident. The two sides differ on who was holding the gun when she died, however.
According to the version of events put forward by the state, at the time of the shooting, Wallace and Jalon Murphy were involved in an ongoing dispute revolving around $300 worth of marijuana that Wallace had given Murphy and that Murphy had not paid for. Murphy testified Tuesday that he and Wallace had texted each other the night of the shooting, and that Murphy had agreed to repay Wallace and to borrow a gun from him. Murphy testified that he needed the gun because his girlfriend’s car had been stolen and he was going to get it back.
After an evening of heavy drinking and smoking marijuana, Murphy said that he, his half-brother Colby Maddox, Kizer and Henley Burton, a friend of Kizer’s, all went to Fleetwood Metal in Sylacauga, where Wallace worked. Murphy said he got out of the car he arrived in and went to Wallace’s car, opened the door and started to get in. According to his testimony Tuesday and a statement that he gave to Sylacauga Police in November 2018, Wallace tried to grab him by the arms when he was getting into the car. He could see a gun on the console of Wallace’s vehicle.
Murphy said he ran back to the vehicle that he arrived in, hopped back into the back seat and told his half-brother to “go go go.” About a second later, he said he heard what might have been a shot and the back glass of the vehicle shattering.
Murphy, in the back seat, had a gunshot through his right forearm and in his left knee. Kizer was sitting in the front seat, and was also hit.
Maddox then drove to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, where Murphy was treated and released and where Kizer was pronounced dead. Murphy demanded a lawyer when police interviewed him at the hospital and did not give a statement at the time.
In November of that year, however, he and Burton were arrested by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force for marijuana possession. Murphy was already out on bond for third-degree robbery, and admitted that he decided to give a statement to help his chances of bonding out of jail.
It was not clear how the marijuana charges were resolved. According to court records, Burton has a distribution case pending in Shelby County but does not have any felony convictions. Murphy admitted to his robbery conviction on the witness stand Tuesday.
He told investigators his version of events with the exception of originally saying he owed money to Wallace for a gambling debt.
A forensic glass expert from the FBI crime lab also testified Tuesday that a piece of glass lodged in the trigger guard of the gun and glass recovered inside the back of the vehicle likely came from the same source. There were no usable fingerprints from the gun, and the ballistics test matching the gun to the bullet recovered was not conclusive.
In a pair of recorded statements given to Sylacauga Police, Wallace himself said he had the gun in the car with him, but that Murphy snatched it and ran away with it.
Defense attorney Rod Giddens argued that Murphy, who by his own admission was drunk and high at the time, accidentally shot himself and Kizer getting back in the car with the gun.
Testimony is set to resume Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.