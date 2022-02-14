Jury selected for Anniston man charged with rape in Talladega County

TALLADEGA — A Talladega County jury was selected Monday to try an Anniston man charged with rape in the first and second degrees.
Opening statements and witness testimony is expected to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Robert Gerald Burns Jr., 47, is accused of having sex with a young girl between 2008 and 2015. The victim in the case gave birth to a child in 2013, when the victim would have been about four months past her 16th birthday. The child, who DNA tests confirmed was fathered by Burns, would then have had to be conceived when the victim was 15 years old.
In a second-degree rape case, the defendant must be at least 18 and at least three years older than the victim. In 2008, Burns would have been 34.
Defense attorney Robert Rumsey told potential jurors Monday that Burns stipulated to the rape in the second-degree charge, which alleges that the victim was between the ages of 12 and 16.
But Burns is also charged with two counts of rape in the first degree, one alleging forcible compulsion and the other alleging that the victim was less than 12 at the time.
According to the indictment, Burns and the victim carried on a sexual relationship between 2008 and 2015. If the victim was 16 in 2013 when she gave birth, she likely would have been 11 years old when the sexual relationship began.
Rape in the second degree, which Burns has essentially admitted, is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Rape in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.