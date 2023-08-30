 Skip to main content
Jury finds guilt in death of Odenville man

Andray Pope Jr. mug

Andray Pope Jr.

 Submitted Photo

Twenty-two-year-old Andray La’Quam Pope, Jr. was found guilty by a St. Clair County jury Friday, Aug. 25, of the murder of 67-year-old Brian A. Shaw of Odenville.

Shaw was shot behind his LaDonna Drive home, with neighbors saying this is where he was often found working on his cars.