Jury finds guilt in death of Odenville man

Twenty-two-year-old Andray La’Quam Pope, Jr. was found guilty by a St. Clair County jury Friday, Aug. 25, of the murder of 67-year-old Brian A. Shaw of Odenville.
Shaw was shot behind his LaDonna Drive home, with neighbors saying this is where he was often found working on his cars.
It was believed that Shaw’s death followed an attempt from two men, unknown at the time, to steal one of his cars. Neighbors reported hearing what they believed was gunfire coming from the vicinity of Shaw’s home the night of May 25, 2021. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pope was also found guilty of charges of possession of a forged instrument and theft of property first degree.
He will be sentenced in September.