Jury convicts N.C. man of life-changing beating of another

A Talladega County jury of eight men and four women deliberated for a little over two hours Wednesday before convicting a North Carolina man of felony assault stemming from an incident at the Talladega Superspeedway during the 2021 fall race.
Carlos Eduardo “Eddie” Troconi-Ortiz, 43, is now facing one year and one day to 10 years in prison for his conviction for assault in the second degree. He will be formally sentenced by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth on Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.
Troconi-Ortiz was charged with assaulting Clayton Hughes on Oct. 2, 2021, at a campground off Speedway Boulevard by coming up behind him, punching him in the back or side of the head and then kicking him repeatedly in the arms and torso before kicking him at least once in the head. As a result of the beating, Hughes suffered likely permanent injuries that continue to cause him difficulty with walking, lifting and fine motor skills such as opening a water bottle. He has difficulty controlling his bowels and bladder, and is no longer capable of physical intimacy, among other problems, according to testimony at trial. He has frequent numbness or total lack of sensation in his hands and from the waist down.
At the time of the incident, Troconi-Ortiz was a crew chief for one of the teams in the truck race series. His wife, Jennifer Jo Cobb, is a driver in that series for a different team. Although Troconi-Ortiz and Cobb are still legally married, they have been separated for some time, dating back to before the incident. Hughes was working for Cobb as a spotter.
During the late spring or early summer before the incident, Cobb and Hughes became romantically involved. According to at least some of the witness testimony, Troconi-Ortiz was also seeing someone else, and Cobb testified that the separation was somewhat amicable to begin with.
That changed, however, and shortly before the incident, the defendant sent a text message to Cobb saying that if he saw Hughes he was going to hurt him.
The defendant’s team won the Oct. 2 truck race. Cobb did not finish that race after being involved in a crash. After taking a nap, she said she went to the campsite of a group fans calling themselves the Dega Knights to visit and to discuss the group buying a set of tires for her truck, which they had done in the past. She and the defendant crossed paths briefly, before the defendant took a cooler and started to walk off to a concert on another part of the boulevard. After he left, Cobb texted Hughes that “the coast was clear” and he joined her.
According to testimony from the state’s witnesses, Hughes sat down in a chair and was talking with other people at the camp site while some of the other fans watched a football game on a TV mounted on a nearby trailer and others watched women participating in a “Motor Bunny” race involving vibrators.
One state’s witness described this event by saying “yeah, it’s tacky, but it’s Talladega.”
This witness, Scott Lane of Illinois, testified that the defendant came out of a Porta-Potty, came up behind Hughes and “sucker punched” him, knocking him out of the chair. Cobb testified that she saw the same thing.
While Hughes was on the ground, Lane testified, Toconi-Ortiz kicked him repeatedly before coming around to his face and “field goal kicking him” in the head.
Hughes himself said he felt someone hitting him from behind but did not see his assailant and did not remember being kicked. He said the next thing he remembered after being knocked down was lying on the ground and being unable to move.
The defendant then picked up his cooler and went off to the concert. Cobb eventually went after him, but when she could not get to him, went back to the campground and began throwing things at his truck, eventually breaking the windows out of it.
Cobb called Steve Cullen, one of the Dega Knights, who had been calling the Motor Bunny Race at the time. Cullen testified that he did not see any of the assault, but called 911 and told them that Hughes “had been hit” and was lying on the ground. In testifying for the defense, Cullen said that Lane had not actually been present when he arrived at the scene, although a recording of the 911 call played during the trial had him actually addressing someone present at the time as “Scotty,” and Lane’s voice is clearly audible in the recording.
Defense attorney Jon Adams argued that Hughes, Cobb and Lane were all drunk at the time of the incident (which they denied under oath) and called two witnesses who said that Hughes addressed profanity and racial slurs toward Troconi-Ortiz before the incident. One defense witness stated that Hughes fell down on the grass after attempting to throw a punch and another said that he tried to step between the two men and that his and Hughes legs got tangled up, causing both of them to fall.
The doctor at UAB who examined and eventually performed surgery on Hughes said that his injuries would not be consistent with a fall. Hughes has undergone multiple spinal cord surgeries since the incident, including one as recently as four weeks ago.
At several points during the trial, a woman in the audience was informed by Hollingsworth that recordings were not allowed in his courtroom during the trial. Nonetheless, the woman continued to record into Wednesday, the third day of trial, prompting Hollingsworth to seize her cell phone and iPad and threatening to have her jailed. It was not immediately clear Wednesday evening if he had done so, however.
Cobb and Hughes were driving back to North Carolina when the verdict was read, but District Attorney Steve Giddens said he spoke with Hughes Wednesday afternoon.
“He was very pleased to learn that justice had been done in his case,” Giddens said. “He was glad the jury realized he was telling the truth.”