Jury convicts N.C. man of life-changing beating of another

Felony assault occurred at Superspeedway in 2021

Carlos Eduardo “Eddie” Troconi-Ortiz

A Talladega County jury of eight men and four women deliberated for a little over two hours Wednesday before convicting a North Carolina man of felony assault stemming from an incident at the Talladega Superspeedway during the 2021 fall race.

Carlos Eduardo “Eddie” Troconi-Ortiz, 43, is now facing one year and one day to 10 years in prison for his conviction for assault in the second degree. He will be formally sentenced by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth on Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.