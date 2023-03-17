Junior Honor Society inductions held at middle school

SYLACAUGA — A formal ceremony was held on March 15 at Nichols-Lawson Middle School gym where 53 students were inducted into National Junior Honor Society.
According to its website this is an international organization that consists of chapters in middle schools. This honor society was founded in 1929 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals in Reston, Va.
The induction ceremony included the lighting of five candles that stand for the following: scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character.
The following students were the eighth-grade inductees: Abigail Wykoff, Nevaeh Livingston, Rori Yorba, Ava Rollins, Kylie White, Todd Thompson, Madison Simmons, London Howell, Acacia Patterson, Kalie Dease, Allie Deason, Marcel Lee, and Anna Theilacker.
The following students were the seventh-grade inductees: Anderson Adair, Kathryn Bailey, Morrison Bailey, Creston Baumgartner, Lucas Burnham, Annalyce Crow, Alexa Edwards, Evan Wu, Gena Childress, Jayda James, Lily Bullard, Tripp Rivers, M’Kenzie Helton, Aiden Johnson, Mary Hathcock, Emma-Gail Harmon, Quantavius Weaver, Brooklyn Tuck, Terri Thomas, Sarah Lucas, Julie Munroe, Ainslee Houghton, Madilyn Vincent, Ny’la Nelson, Alyssa Tuck, J.D. Tyler, Danna Velazquez-Auga, Gracie Hamlet, Alayna Harris, Aiden Brown, Leland Johns, Sha’Nedra Wilson, Josie Harrison, Alivia Payton-Burt, Saniyah Thomas, Alexis Morris, Samuel Turner, Ella Williams, Kaylin Mackie, and Adyson Twymon.
These students are led by their faculty sponsors, Lori Carden and Shelby Farr.
School officials say these students have exhibited qualities of scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character at Nichols-Lawson Middle School, and deserve the public’s congratulations.