 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Junior Honor Society inductions held at middle school

SYLACAUGA — A formal ceremony was held on March 15 at Nichols-Lawson Middle School gym where 53 students were inducted into National Junior Honor Society.

According to its website this is an international organization that consists of chapters in middle schools. This honor society was founded in 1929 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals in Reston, Va.