Juneteenth parade planned for Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — A Sylacauga nonprofit known as No More Tears Inc. will host a public Juneteenth parade on June 17 at 9:30 a.m. 

Juneteenth is a U.S. holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in 1865. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill that made it a federal holiday.