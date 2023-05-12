Juneteenth parade planned for Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — A Sylacauga nonprofit known as No More Tears Inc. will host a public Juneteenth parade on June 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Juneteenth is a U.S. holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in 1865. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill that made it a federal holiday.
“We want to be able for the community to come out and come together to be educated on the importance of Juneteenth,” No More Tears founder Tina Sanders said. She said a lot of people speak on Juneteenth without fully knowing its meaning and significance in the U.S.
The parade route will begin at Sylacauga High School which is located on the corner of Broadway and 6th Street. The route will end at Central Park.
Registration fees for participants will be as follows:
Cars, trucks, ATVs, etc: $50
Small and Large floats: $50
Titleholders and dignitaries (each):$15
Please note that walkers must be at least 6 years of age in order to participate.
The Sylacauga Police Department will strictly enforce child safety laws. This means that children will be required to wear a seat belt if they are in a moving vehicle and they will not be allowed to sit on the tops of vehicles. In addition to this, candy will not be allowed to be thrown into the crowd.
For more information on this event or how to register please call 715-816-8264.