Juneteenth parade planned for next Saturday

SYLACAUGA — A Sylacauga nonprofit known as No More Tears Inc. will host a public Juneteenth parade on June 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Juneteenth is a U.S. holiday that commemorates an announcement in Texas in 1865 that the slaves were free. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill that made it a federal holiday.