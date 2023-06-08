Juneteenth parade planned for next Saturday

SYLACAUGA — A Sylacauga nonprofit known as No More Tears Inc. will host a public Juneteenth parade on June 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Juneteenth is a U.S. holiday that commemorates an announcement in Texas in 1865 that the slaves were free. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill that made it a federal holiday.
The organization has extended the time for registering to be a vendor or participate in the parade to June 16.
“We are looking for more participants in the parade, so we are extending the registration time frame,” No More Tears founder Tina Sanders said.
The parade will kick off from Sylacauga High School which is located on the corner of Broadway and 6th Street. The route will end at Central Park.
Registration fees for participants will be as follows:
Cars, trucks, ATVs, etc: $50
Small and Large floats: $50
Titleholders and dignitaries (each): $15
Please note that walkers must be at least 6 years of age in order to participate.
The Sylacauga Police Department will strictly enforce child safety laws, meaning that children will be required to wear a seat belt if they are in a moving vehicle and they will not be allowed to sit on the tops of vehicles. In addition to this, candy will not be allowed to be thrown into the crowd.
For more information on this event or how to register please call Tina Sanders at 715-816-8264.