Juneteenth celebration held in Bingham Park

Umbrellas of Hope, a Talladega-based nonprofit organization, hosted its fifth annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration Saturday in Amanda Bingham Park, 

A Distinguished Woman Organization cohosted this year’s event, which featured food, games, vendors, Moonwalks, a DJ and a live performance by Ju Ashley. 