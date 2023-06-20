Juneteenth celebration held in Bingham Park

Umbrellas of Hope, a Talladega-based nonprofit organization, hosted its fifth annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration Saturday in Amanda Bingham Park,
A Distinguished Woman Organization cohosted this year’s event, which featured food, games, vendors, Moonwalks, a DJ and a live performance by Ju Ashley.
Maurice Kelley of Umbrellas of Hope also thanked Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill, Talladega police Chief Diane Thomas, Community Appearance Director Derrick Pointer and Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons for helping to make the event a reality, as well as Benjamin Moore and the Evelyn Moon Crisis Center of Anniston, which were also co-sponsors.
Umbrellas of Hope has been hosting Juneteenth events since before it became a federal and state holiday, but as Kelly pointed out, it was also Father’s Day Weekend. In honor of this, gift baskets were presented to local fathers of the year John Ross, Terry Billingsley and Joe Garrett.