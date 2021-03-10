Judge Woodruff discusses situation in wake of Jinks suspension, temporary probate judge appointments

The Talladega County Commission and Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff discussed the situation in the county probate office since Probate Judge Randy Jinks was suspended last week during the commission’s regular meeting Monday night.
The Judicial Investigation Commission, the state body that investigates complaints regarding judges, issued a 78-page report last week accusing Probate Judge Randy Jinks of misuse of authority and racist, sexist and obscene comments. The report was forwarded to the Alabama Court of the Judiciary, who will conduct hearings, determine the veracity of the allegations and decide on an appropriate punishment for Jinks, if applicable. By law, Jinks was suspended as soon as the report went from the Judicial Investigation Commission to the Court of the Judiciary.
Woodruff said he was notified of the suspension last Wednesday, and was told that there were probate cases set for hearings Thursday and Friday. Woodruff contacted the Administrative Office of Courts, and was told that he had the authority to appoint a special probate judge for up to 180 days while the situation with Jinks plays out. He appointed Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, who he said had more experience in probate law and was not holding jury trials this week.
Hollingsworth is, however, holding jury trials next week. So Woodruff is also bringing in probate judges from other counties to handle the case load in Talladega, including Clay County Probate Judge Diane Branch, St. Clair County Probate Judge Mike Bowling and Shelby County Probate Judge Allison Boyd.
He added that the probate judges in Calhoun and Clay counties had also indicated they would be available, but said he did not want to have five different judges working in the same office at the same time on a temporary basis. If Jinks’ disqualification period drags on, however, the judges from neighboring counties will be available.
He added that the other probate judges might be entitled to request mileage reimbursement for the county, “but you probably won’t ever see a bill at all.”
Woodruff added that he and Hollingsworth had met with the staff in the probate office to let them know what was going on as well.
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham thanked Woodruff for stepping in, and said the commission would also like to meet with the employees.
“We want to do anything we can to help, and to help the employees facilitate the business of that office,” Cunningham.
At least some of the commissioners are expected to meet with the employees Thursday at 4 p.m.
Commissioner Jackie Swinford, who ran against Jinks for Probate Judge during the last election cycle, asked Woodruff if he knew how long the situation in the probate would take to play out.
Woodruff said he didn’t know, and would prefer not to guess. Hollingsworth’s appointment as special probate judge lasts until Sept. 30, but can be expanded if need be.
Commenters on social media have frequently blamed Swinford for the investigation into Jinks, which Swinford denied.
He went on to add, “I would just like to ask all these people on Facebook to leave Jinks alone. None of you are on the Judicial Investigation Commission, and none of you sit on the Court of the Judiciary. By making comments that you don’t really know anything about, you’re making the situation worse. And we want to let the employees know, just keep doing your jobs and we’ll keep doing ours. We’re all riding this out together. No one knows what will happen, but I do know that we have your backs. No one should be judging the situation blindly.”
Also Monday, the commission:
—Heard an update on county wide litter cleanup efforts being spearheaded by Sondra Epperson.
—Reappointed Doyle Johnsonto the Sycamore Water and Sewer Authority.
—Reappointed Kay Bivin to the Hollins Water Authority.
—Paid off the exempt portion of a 2010 bond issue for about $5,000.
—Approved two promotions in the road and maintenance departments.
—Approved a conference request for an employee of the revenue department.
—Announced a community clean-up Saturday, March 20 at the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department.
—Announced the next commission meeting for March 22.