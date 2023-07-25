 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Judge grants time for evidence study in sleepover case

Attorneys for the parents of a Pell City student alleging that their son sustained physical and emotional harm during a baseball team sleepover have been given a week to study responses to the suit further.

At the conclusion of a hearing for motions to dismiss the suit filed against the City of Pell City, the Pell City Board of Education and a number of individuals, St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington determined he would allow more time for the plaintiffs to consider their own case, in light of school and city officials’ legal replies.