Judge grants time for evidence study in sleepover case

Attorneys for the parents of a Pell City student alleging that their son sustained physical and emotional harm during a baseball team sleepover have been given a week to study responses to the suit further.
At the conclusion of a hearing for motions to dismiss the suit filed against the City of Pell City, the Pell City Board of Education and a number of individuals, St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington determined he would allow more time for the plaintiffs to consider their own case, in light of school and city officials’ legal replies.
Attorney Mark Boardman, representing the Pell City Board of Education and its staff, cited case law that he asserted is relevant to the suit during Monday’s hearing.
As the hearing concluded, Weathington said he would also like to hear any further questions the plaintiffs’ attorney, Jonathan Gilbert, might have at the next session of court.
Following the hearing, Weathington filed a motion to allow the plaintiffs to continue discovery, i.e., gathering their information, in the case.
Bill and Cayce Johnson filed the suit in March, following the Jan. 16 event held on the Pell City High School campus.
The suit states that their son sustained a brain concussion, caused by hazing and assault by team members, who struck him in the head several times with pillows while school personnel were present.
It also cites the injuries included a bloody nose, that the student became dizzy and had a headache after the event.
It is also asserted that the student was given “medication” during the event, without notifying or asking the parents if this was allowed.
In their suit, the Johnsons said they took their son to his family doctor Jan. 17 to determine his condition, and that he had been diagnosed with a concussion.
During Monday’s hearing, there was discussion regarding the liability and status of those named as defendants in the suit, which includes 10 individuals and/or groups as defendants in the case.
It includes asking that Pell City High School head baseball coach David Collins and assistant baseball coach John Gluschick be terminated from their positions with the school system, identifying them as the personnel who gave the student the “medication.”
The suit includes requests for compensatory and punitive damages, and all costs from filing the suit including attorneys’ fees, as well as “all special, incidental and consequential damages,” as well as “such other relief as the court or jury deems just and proper under the circumstances.”
Gilbert told the court Monday his clients have not received results from a reported investigation of the incident by the Student Resource Officers for the school and were not told why investigation of the incident stopped and that the SROs on campus “did not do their jobs.”
He also claimed that the defendants in the suit acted “willingly and in bad faith, and all acted together to cover up this.”
The parents nor the student were not told who the students were who participated in the incident, he said.
“We haven’t been able to get any reports,” Gilbert told the court.
Responses filed to the claims by the City and Board of Education have included that there was a meeting with Cayce Johnson and Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin Jan. 23 and the superintendent told her he would try to find out who of the 39 players who attended the event was responsible for injuries to her son.
Martin then communicated to her that the School Resource Officer had filed an incident report.
The response continues, stating that other players were interviewed and that Johnson’s son had given his written statement to the Pell City Police Department.
Following these actions, the response states that Johnson was informed that the investigation had been concluded and that “there were no findings of ill intent,” and that the case was closed.
Weathington will also pursue the issues of “assault and battery” as noted in the suit and whether it applies to the school incident and/or the individuals or entities named.
During Monday’s proceedings, Gilbert also said the Board of Education held a meeting in February which was open to others, but “kept our clients from attending.”
At the conclusion of the hearings, Weathington said a more detailed order would follow his decision announced in court.
According to information available on public computer access inside the St. Clair County courthouse, a new date for the hearings to continue in the cases was not available at mid-morning Tuesday.