JSU senior nursing students hold health fair at Pell City daycare

PELL CITY — Jacksonville State University’s senior nursing students held an educational health fair at the Pell City First Baptist Church daycare on Thursday.
The health fair had a three-fold purpose providing an opportunity for the nursing students, children and the community.
Children ages 2 through 4 participated in the lessons about handwashing, exercise, stranger danger, healthy eating, fire safety, water/swimming safety, helmet/bicycle safety, dental health and germs.
These topics provide health and safety recommendations that can support healthy behaviors and prevent unintentional injuries in school-age children. A virtual health fair option will be shared with the classes that were not able to participate.