 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jehovah’s Witnesses building to have open house

The congregation at Talladega’s Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses is inviting the community to come and see its newly renovated building Friday, March 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A special rededication program will be held Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m.