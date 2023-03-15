Jehovah’s Witnesses building to have open house

The congregation at Talladega’s Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses is inviting the community to come and see its newly renovated building Friday, March 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A special rededication program will be held Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m.
“We are so excited for the opportunity to have our neighbors come and visit the newly renovated Kingdom Hall to learn about not only how this building was constructed but, more importantly, what takes place in it,” spokesman Matt Light said.
During the open house, visitors can tour the facility and watch a video showing highlights of the construction project. Information on global education and construction projects will also be available, and the volunteers that helped make this particular project a reality will also be on hand. Light refreshments will be served.
Construction supervisor Blaze Linton said the volunteers who worked on the project “appreciated the support they received from local officials. “The city of Talladega was so kind, understanding and helpful during this remodel. This new design is so simple, energy-efficient and beautiful, which fits in nicely with the beautiful community of Talladega. Just like all Kingdom Halls, it dignifies the area and welcomes all to come.”
The renovation had been planned as far back as early 2020, but, like virtually everything else planned for 2020, ended up getting put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Elder Seth Spray, “We had scheduled to have the entire project complete within three to four months, and we were off to an outstanding start. We had done all the demo work and preparations for installing critical systems,” he said. The decision was made to pause the work in order to protect the health and safety of the volunteers.
“The pause lasted longer than we expected,” he said.
Once work resumed, volunteers from all over Talladega County and around the state came to help out. They were essential to completing the project amid a construction market still plagued by labor shortages.
National Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesman Robert Hendricks said this is part of a long-standing culture of training within the church.
“When we embark on a construction project, it’s never about just a building,” he said. “Training is the very heart of all our projects. By the completion of each building, volunteers gain lifelong skills that they can use personally and on other projects.”