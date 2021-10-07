Jacksonville State taps Talladega grad as homecoming king

Talladega High School graduate Quadarius Whitson has been named Jacksonville State University's homecoming king.
Whitson and homecoming queen Sarah Sumners were announced as the winners Wednesday on the lawn in front of the Theron Montgomery Building.
Whitson is a senior, majoring in family consumer science, and he’s involved in the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation center as well as the Student Culinary Council. His parents are Shannon Caldwell and Pamela Whitson.
He is a Go! Leader at JSU.
“I would like to thank my friends, family, and the faculty/staff here at JSU for supporting me in not only this but in school as well,” Whitson said. “Homecoming king definitely couldn’t have happened without all their kind words and gestures.”
Sumners, who is from Marietta, Ga., is a senior majoring in communication with an English minor. Her parents are David and Natalie Sumners. Sumners said she works with Gamecock Orientation, is the president of Delta Zeta, and senior VP of Zeta Phi Eta professional fraternity.
“There is no better feeling than the moment you realize your peers and your university sees a light in you,” Sumners wrote in a social media post. “JSU, I am so grateful for the opportunity to be your homecoming queen, and even more grateful that you chose me.”
She told The Star that support and encouragement from her grandparents was especially important in helping her reach her goals.
The announcement was made Wednesday in a festive setting that offered fun for the entire university family — complete with an inflatable wrecking ball and carnival-style games.
University President Don Killingsworth was there to crown the named recipients.
The JSU football team plays Stephen F. Austin at 3 p.m. Saturday in the school’s homecoming game. The court will be presented at halftime.