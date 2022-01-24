Jacksonville State releases list of locals who made Dean's, President's lists

About 2,300 students have been named to the Dean's List or the President's List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Fall 2021, and about 300 have local ties.
To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit. The GPA for the President's List is 4.0.
The Dean's List honorees:
—James Seymour of Moody
—Jordan Richardson of Moody
—Avery Reaves of Moody
—Aiden Burke of Moody
—Henley Higgins of Moody
—McKenna Padgett of Moody
—Madison Dillashaw of Moody
—Alyson Taylor of Moody
—Shaniqua Garrett of Alpine
—Hannah Miller of Alpine
—Chloe Burns of Alpine
—Bailey Robinson of Childersburg
—Lynsey Datcher of Childersburg
—Haley Sanders of Childersburg
—La'kenya Swain of Childersburg
—Dimima Garrett of Childersburg
—Tavaria Johnson of Childersburg
—Leah Harris of Childersburg
—Tiamara Dowdell of Goodwater
—Ellary Boyd of Leeds
—Morgan Cleveland of Leeds
—Michelle Walker of Leeds
—Kevin Navarrete-Resen of Leeds
—Sarah Boger of Lincoln
—Caroline Johnson of Lincoln
—Callie Hicks of Lincoln
—Tramell Webster of Lincoln
—Mollie Graham of Lincoln
—Ally Morrison of Lincoln
—Sallie Cheatwood of Lincoln
—Darby Waters of Lincoln
—Robert Bean of Lincoln
—Molli Broom of Odenville
—Leslie Pearce of Odenville
—Kierra Morris of Odenville
—Benjamin Marazzi of Oneonta
—Justin Price of Oneonta
—Noah Driggers of Oneonta
—Leah Turner of Oneonta
—Phoebe Wallace of Oneonta
—Andrew Whittington of Oneonta
—Yanet Erazo of Oneonta
—Raigan Smith of Oneonta
—William Howard of Pell City
—James Cammon of Pell City
—Kayla Nunnally of Pell City
—Rolando Torres of Pell City
—Davalyn Walker of Pell City
—Bradley Turner of Pell City
—Marlee Harmon of Pell City
—Mishwa Patel of Pell City
—Brogan Burrow of Pell City
—Evan Hannah of Pell City
—Taylor Elder of Ragland
—Brooklyn Murray of Ragland
—Jakolbe Brewster of Ragland
—Sarah Schall of Ragland
—Ethan Brown of Ragland
—Emileigh Crouch of Remlap
—Luke Reynolds of Springville
—Logan Seales of Springville
—Sabrina Brown of Springville
—Shametria Braggs of Springville
—Victoria Hacker of Springville
—Zachary Wilson of Springville
—Julianna Blandamer of Springville
—Macy Freeman of Springville
—Sidney Tyler of Springville
—Douglas McWhorter of Springville
—Matthew Lee of Springville
—Ashley Duncan of Sylacauga
—Logan Chance of Sylacauga
—William Barnett of Sylacauga
—Cassidy Colwell of Sylacauga
—Abbott Tice of Sylacauga
—Shawna Sherbert of Sylacauga
—Dewelena Reynolds of Sylacauga
—Chandler Spratlin of Talladega
—Ja'Karle Porter-Keith of Talladega
—Kinya Perkins of Talladega
—Alice Whitson of Talladega
—Abby Hester of Talladega
—Jessica Tyson of Talladega
—Noah Guzman of Talladega
—Taylor Presley of Talladega
—Khason Lackey of Talladega
—Andrew Challender of Talladega
—Madelline Reed of Talladega
—Nahriah Whiteside of Talladega
—Amari Ashley of Talladega
—Connor Griffith of Talladega
—Malachi Gooden of Talladega
—Emaiya Randall of Talladega
—Donovan Miller of Talladega
—Michael Harmon of Talladega
—Jaylen Swain of Talladega
—Ethan St John of Talladega
—Ethan Nabors of Talladega
—Zharia Rivers of Talladega
—Lauren Smith of Talladega
—Lindsey Peterson of Talladega
—Tion Wright of Vincent
—Kara Vincent of Vincent
—Anna Holloway of Vincent
—Sara Schrimscher of Birmingham
—Callie Stewart of Ashville
—India Mostella of Ashville
—Landon Cornutt of Ashville
—Danny Hartless of Ashville
—Sydney Chamness of Ashville
—Michael McKay of Ashville
—Nathan Bean of Ashville
—Caitlin Van Pelt of Ashville
—Danielle Cabaniss of Steele
—Salma Velez of Steele
—Abby Bussey of Oxford
—Matthew Garner of Oxford
—Bentley Estell of Oxford
—Edward Cortez of Oxford
—Garret Young of Oxford
—Maria Venegas of Oxford
—Austin Sanderson of Oxford
—Joshua Whaley of Oxford
—Hannah Robertson of Oxford
—Gabrielle Austin of Oxford
—Shenia Virden of Oxford
—Skylar Edwards of Oxford
—Christian Thomas of Oxford
—Aeja Heard of Oxford
—Michael Morrison of Oxford
—Shae Wright of Oxford
—Benjamin Willis of Oxford
—Kate Maniscalco of Oxford
—Dylan Ray of Oxford
—Preston Adams of Oxford
—Rider Pitts of Oxford
—Hope Whitehead of Oxford
—Audrey Lambert of Oxford
—Deloise Smith of Oxford
—William Muncher of Oxford
—Esther Shull of Oxford
—Emma McCullough of Oxford
—Amber Dempsey of Oxford
—Daniel Barnett of Oxford
—Jasmine Kennedy of Oxford
—Cameron Weeks of Oxford
—Ashley Watson of Oxford
—Morgan Ashley of Oxford
—Maddison Martin of Oxford
—Zachary Wilke of Oxford
—Cameron Glasscox of Alexandria
—Haylee McGuffie of Eastaboga
—Todd Warren of Eastaboga
—Maria Moran of Eastaboga
—Dylan Hulsey of Eastaboga
—Aubrey Barrett of Eastaboga
—Hillary Fuller of Jacksonville
—Clayton Collum of Jacksonville
—Quadarius Whitson of Jacksonville
—Kayla Bigbee of Munford
—Gabriel Armbrester of Munford
—Elijah Thomas of Munford
—Asia Hill of Munford
The President's List honorees:
—Madisun Turner of Moody
—Emily Green of Moody
—Lauren Duckett of Moody
—Jonathon White of Moody
—Talisa Willingham of Moody
—Elisabeth Kannon of Moody
—Abigail Fowler of Moody
—Kameron Velez of Moody
—Luke Miller of Alpine
—Aleise Walton of Alpine
—Sierra Welch of Childersburg
—Hollie Thweatt of Cropwell
—Brooklyn Isbell of Cropwell
—A'Mia Johnson of Goodwater
—Payton Askew of Goodwater
—Victoria Pollock of Leeds
—Joseph Whitcomb of Leeds
—Hunter Perrigin of Leeds
—Emma Bagby of Leeds
—Chatari Stricklin of Lincoln
—Trinity Elston of Lincoln
—Chloe Brasher of Lincoln
—Marley Hill of Lincoln
—Roy Proctor of Lincoln
—Matthew Morrison of Lincoln
—Hannah Rutledge of Lincoln
—Tabitha Wisner of Odenville
—Alexis Ramey of Odenville
—Morgan White of Odenville
—Avery-Anna Eastis of Odenville
—Garrett Sanders of Odenville
—Brian Davis of Odenville
—Brooke Davis of Odenville
—Rachel Powell of Odenville
—Heather Smith of Odenville
—Reagan Watters of Odenville
—Abigayl Price of Odenville
—Emalee Elmore of Odenville
—Kendall Mccay of Oneonta
—Jaden Handley of Oneonta
—Jacob Slone of Oneonta
—Andrew Elrod of Oneonta
—Kali Payne of Oneonta
—Austin Ogletree of Pell City
—Dawson Streety of Pell City
—Kelcy Williams of Pell City
—Andrew Clark of Pell City
—Samantha Reach of Pell City
—Kayla Smith of Pell City
—Jacqueline Robinson of Pell City
—Austin Allen of Pell City
—Hallie Hannah of Pell City
—Magdalena Barber of Ragland
—Ashleigh Crouch of Remlap
—Carmen Lopez of Riverside
—Jacqueline Rhodes of Springville
—Adyson Merchant of Springville
—Pearson Baldwin of Springville
—Annie Yeager of Springville
—Timothy Jordan of Springville
—Maggie Walker of Springville
—Makynze Weaver of Springville
—Sierra Robison of Springville
—Brandon Vaughn of Springville
—Alexandra White of Sylacauga
—Sophie Hutchinson of Sylacauga
—Ashlyn Wykoff of Sylacauga
—Kimberly Chandler of Sylacauga
—Mollee Walker of Sylacauga
—Anna Kleiber of Sylacauga
—Ava Ruiz of Talladega
—Tranazia Barclay of Talladega
—Mikayla Harris of Talladega
—Cohen Davidson of Talladega
—Micah Smith of Talladega
—Undra Lawson of Talladega
—Christopher Williams of Talladega
—Timberly Wilkerson of Talladega
—Lucas Pennington of Talladega
—Michael Morriss of Talladega
—William Harris of Talladega
—Alexis Deale of Rainbow City
—Alyxxis Jones of Rainbow City
—Betty Jones of Ashville
—Jillian Byess of Ashville
—Tara Brackett of Ashville
—Chloe Hammond of Ashville
—Sadie Martin of Ashville
—Riley Collier of Ashville
—Carley Thomason of Ashville
—Breanna Self of Ashville
—Anna Bell of Gallant
—Jaci Mayo of Gallant
—Karlie Parrish of Gallant
—Ryleigh Waid of Gallant
—Savannah Blisard of Steele
—Leila Acheson of Oxford
—Mali Barefoot of Oxford
—Jay Patel of Oxford
—Dev Patel of Oxford
—Lauren Findley of Oxford
—Briana Sutton of Oxford
—Kaya Hall of Oxford
—Reanna Medders of Oxford
—Ashlynn Abernathy of Oxford
—Adam Parker of Oxford
—Angel Reaves of Oxford
—Kaden Goodwin of Oxford
—Emily Lott of Oxford
—Hunter Ballard of Oxford
—Noor Hamdan of Oxford
—Laila Hamdan of Oxford
—Ana Sparks of Oxford
—William Howard of Oxford
—Peyton Howard of Oxford
—Haley Jones of Oxford
—Tucker Starling of Oxford
—Kaitlyn Mitchell of Oxford
—Brianna Brimer of Oxford
—Kadence Hawkins of Oxford
—Kayla Harris of Oxford
—Nathan Robbins of Oxford
—Patrick Syer of Oxford
—Mansiben Patel of Oxford
—Kaylee Spurlin of Oxford
—Nathan Stewart of Oxford
—Micah Barnett of Oxford
—Abigail Lyner of Oxford
—Ashton Hanson of Oxford
—Hayley Perry of Eastaboga
—Shelby Nelson of Eastaboga
—Peyton Brasher of Eastaboga
—Samantha Atkins of Jacksonville
—Gracie Williams of Munford
—Jillian Bailey of Munford
—Jerry Haynes of Munford
—Brittany Watts of Munford
—Mollie Leggitt of Munford
—Tyler Gallahar of Munford
—Gabrielle Deuel of Munford
—Fulton White of Weaver