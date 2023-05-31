Jack's business deposit reported stolen

Talladega police are investigating the theft of a deposit from Jack’s Hamburgers, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Det. Dennis McDaniel, the manager reported that she was leaving at the end of her shift Saturday and set her purse down on top of her vehicle while opening the door.
Someone that she was only able to describe as a Black male grabbed the purse and fled with it on foot toward Wren Manor, across the street, McDaniel said the victim told investigators.
The purse contained a deposit from Jack’s as well as some of the manager’s personal documents.
McDaniel said the victim had not been able to provide a more detailed description, and there do not appear to be any security cameras in that part of the parking lot.
Anyone with any information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.