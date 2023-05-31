 Skip to main content
Jack's business deposit reported stolen

Talladega police are investigating the theft of a deposit from Jack’s Hamburgers, according to an incident and offense report.

According to Det. Dennis McDaniel, the manager reported that she was leaving at the end of her shift Saturday and set her purse down on top of her vehicle while opening the door.